Bristol Palin Will Reportedly Join ‘Teen Mom’ Cast For Next Season [Breaking]

Sarah Palin's daughter seems to be set for a return to television

It looks like Bristol Palin is making a return to television. She is reportedly set to become a regular on MTV’s Teen Mom OG. According to an article on TMZ, producers have disclosed that Sarah Palin’s daughter will join the cast next season. Palin, 27, had her first child when she was 17 and, as TMZ reports, is currently in the midst of divorcing estranged husband, Dakota Meyer. So it’s likely that she’ll have lots of drama to add to the show.

The next season of Teen Mom OG will premiere in the fall of this year.

Longtime cast member Farrah Abraham left the show in avery controversial manner last season and it looks like Palin is taking her spot. Both sides dispute why Abraham will no longer be on the show. She says that she was terminated because she has performed in pornographic films. Producers claim that she was fired for being, “difficult.”

The list of cast members on the show next season will include Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and McKenzie McKee.

This won’t be Bristol’s first stint on television. According to her IMDB page, she has appeared on Dancing With The Stars, The Secret Life Of The American Teenager, Sarah Palin’s Alaska and Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp.

Palin’s last stint on reality TV did not get great reviews, however. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Life’s A Tripp was called “dull and depressing”