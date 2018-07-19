Archaeologists Open The Enormous Black Sarcophagus Found In Egypt Recently And No Curse Is Unleashed

Instead, the remains of three skeletons and a large amount of liquid sewage were discovered

The recent discovery of an enormous black granite sarcophagus in the Sidi Gaber region of Alexandra, Egypt, has had many people talking. While experts decided on how and when to open it, for those that had watched too many films depicting ancient Egyptian curses, the threat of a potential curse was considered a real threat. However, to many, it was merely a way to poke fun at the curse myths on social media. The real experts on site paid no heed to potential curses and dove right into preparations in regard to opening the giant black sarcophagus.

Dated to the time just after the time of Alexander the Great conquering the area in 332 B.C., some thought the massive sarcophagus would contain the remains of Alexander the Great himself. Measuring 9 feet long, 5 feet wide and 6 feet tall (2.7 by 1.5 by 1.8 meters), it was considered the largest found so far in Alexandria according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

According to a previous Inquisitr article, an alabaster bust was found in close proximity to the sarcophagus and is believed to be a “depiction of the body in the coffin.” It was found buried under a layer of mortar so experts believed it hadn’t been opened since it was buried, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Now, after weeks of speculation, the tomb has been opened on site. And, despite all those worried that a curse would be unleashed, all that was found inside were human remains and a large amount of raw sewage.

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities

As reported by Live Science, the remains of three individuals were found along with a large amount of liquid sewage. It is unclear yet just how the sewage managed to work its way inside the sarcophagus.

A statement released by Egypt’s antiquities ministry suggests the human remains inside the sarcophagus could belong to soldiers. Preliminary findings suggest that one of the individuals “suffered a blow from an arrow.” If this is the case, it is possible these three individuals died as a result of a battle and were then buried together. Their age and relationship to each other are yet to be identified, so any suggestions as to why they were buried together are still mere speculation at this stage.

As yet, no details of any artifacts found inside the sarcophagus have been released and it will likely be quite some time before all the details of this new find are discovered by the experts.

After the sarcophagus was opened, it along with its contents were moved to the Alexandria National Museum for “conservation and further study,” according to Live Science.