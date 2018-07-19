Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Daisy Dukes, Packs On PDA With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Love is in the air for newlyweds Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Earlier today, the model took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband, caught in a sweet embrace. In the photo that Ratajkowski hilariously captioned “ewwwwww” with a heart, she and her husband look totally head over heels in the love. The photo only shows the 27-year-old’s backside as she sports a pair of short daisy duke shorts and a white crop top that exposes her black bra. Though you can only see the back of her legs, they look incredibly long and lean.

She looks casual in a pair of sneakers as she wears her hair down and playfully touches her husband’s mane. Bear-McClard also looks to have dressed for comfort in a pair of navy track pants with an orange line down the side as well as a pair of maroon sneakers. Ratajkowski’s husband also sports a t-shirt and a little bit of scruff on his face. To complete his ensemble, he rocks a pair of aviator shades as he makes a kissy face at Emily.

It’s not very surprising that Ratajkowski’s photo has earned her a lot of attention from followers with over 509,000 likes in addition to 2,700 comments within just two hours of posting. Many of her 18 million plus followers commented on how adorable the couple appear to be together while countless other fans gushed over how good looking the couple is.

Ewwwww ❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 19, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

“LUCKIEST GUY IN THE WORLD…”

“Ugh cutie pie! Amazing you two! Is it ew!? Hahahaha,” another fan joked.

“LOVE YOU EMILY,” one more fan wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair displayed their PDA on the streets of New York City where Emily was seen kissing, hugging and wrapping her legs around her man during their outing. According to Glamour, Emily and Sebastian got married only a few months after they began dating. Sounds a little bit like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s quick engagements doesn’t it?

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [a French restaurant in NYC] and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Hmmm, nah,’ Phillip Faraone / Getty Images ” the model explained. “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic. And then we made our actual rings,” Emily said during an appearance on The Tonight Show back in February.

The pair married in a casual ceremony at City Hall and Emily didn’t even wear a wedding dress, instead she wore a mustard-yellow suit from Zara in an attempt to fly under the radar. It seems like the couple are a perfect match for one another!