Ariel Winter Posts Bikini Throwback From Mexican Beach On Instagram

The Modern Family actress bares a bit of skin during a relaxing vacation to Mexico.

Taking in a beautiful beach day in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, at some point in the past – actress Ariel Winter posted a snap to social media platform Instagram earlier today revealing her sartorial style on that day. Splayed on a beach recliner while just barely escaping the shade offered up by a nearby palapa, Winter revealed a sculpted body and showed off her natural curves, accentuated both by the photographic angle as well as by the vintage-looking bikini she was wearing.

Black and white and leaving little to the imagination, the two piece fit snugly and was apropos given the situation, extremely stylish. A clean white towel helped to keep things cool and prevent too much burning from the recliner, while a pair of simple black flip flops lie discarded and half buried in fine sand to the side of the chair. A small container abuts a pile of what appear to be snacks suffering under the punishing sun, unobscured by cloud against a flawless cerulean blue sky. Small clumps of raked seaweed speck the shoreline, gentle waves captured in flux.

In total over 110,000 fans have liked the Instagram snap posted by Winter today, and in true throw-back Thursday style, fans appear to be commenting on the picture as if it was actually taking place on today’s date. Not that such an error would force any chagrin from the largely ineffable and charming actress, as Winter is known to be carefree and free-spirited in her social media presence.

Ariel Winter (full name Ariel Winter Workman) made name for herself while starring for – at this point – nearly a decade on ABC’s hit mockumentary sitcom Modern Family. Portraying the character of Alex Dunphy, a precocious sibling in a family of nerds, her on-screen character seems to take a backseat to her more outgoing and extroverted personality outside of her acting career.

With almost 4 million Instagram followers, it’s hard to suggest that the young starlet is not made for greatness in Hollywood, having achieved so much social attention and traction at such a young age – Winter is only 20 years old. Despite all of the positive press, negativity and social media trolls have taken a toll on the young woman as well, recently forcing her to delete her social media account with Twitter according to ThisIsInsider.

“Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences. She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgment,” her rep allegedly remarked to PEOPLE.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Hopefully Winter finds herself relaxing more frequently as she did in today’s #TBT on Insta. So much pressure on a young celebrity can be damaging not only to their career but also to their health, and her concerned fans across the world would certainly prefer if she avoided having problems with either aspect of her life.