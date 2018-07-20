The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, July 20: Phyllis & Nick Make Love!

Technically each on a break, Phyllis and Nick take things too far.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 20 brings plenty of poor decisions and new secrets to keep for residents of Genoa City.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) gains the edge at Jabot, according to She Knows Soaps. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) knows there’s something fishy going on with Billy (Jason Thompson) and “Jaboat.” Instead of answer her questions, he decides to send her on a business trip. Because of that, Ashley asks Kyle to keep an eye out on strange behavior from Billy.

Initially, Kyle doesn’t want to rat out the boss. However, Ashley sweetens the deal by offering to become Kyle’s ally at Jabot when Billy ends up flaming out as CEO of the company. Her offer is too good for Kyle to resist, so he agrees to report any Billy strangeness to Ashley in exchange for her future help.

It looks like Billy’s world may get real strange real quick because Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tries to find him to give him a second chance, but when she sees him gambling again, she leaves and runs into Nick (Joshua Morrow). The two commiserate about the demise of both their relationships and Phyllis gets turned on by Nick’s bad boy side with all his Dark Horse moves against Newman Enterprises.

Instead of horror when she hears that Nick pretended to be J.T. to get the upper hand on Victor (Eric Braeden), Phyllis thinks it’s totally hot that Nick took charge of things like that and stood up to his old man. Sure she loves Billy and wants to make things work, but she appreciates seeing her ex-husband giving into his dark side too.

Nick lets Phyllis know how disappointed Sharon’s reaction made him feel, and she reminded him that Sharon needed the good and safe side of Nick. The bond over video games, and then when it’s time to go, the heat takes over, and oops, they end up having sex. On the kitchen island because a bed is almost never good enough for Phyllis.

Ultimately, Nick gets a wake-up call with the unplanned escapades with the mother of his daughter, Summer (Hunter King). He’s engaged to Sharon, and until very recently they were happily planning a wedding. Plus, Phyllis loves Billy and isn’t ready for that relationship to end, either. Surely these two can just pretend that nothing ever happened between them. Right? Well, maybe not. It looks like things will get crazy in their world.

Tune into CBS or Pop tomorrow to find out what happens next on Y&R.