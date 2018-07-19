Hailey Baldwin Locks In First Major Magazine Cover Following Her Engagement To Justin Bieber

Not only has Baldwin found success in her love life, she's also found success in her professional life as well

The sky’s the limit for model Hailey Baldwin who just recently got engaged to her famous singer beau, Justin Bieber. Aside from jetting off for tropical island romantic getaways with her husband-to-be, Baldwin’s modeling career is also making its way around the world as she just locked in her first major magazine cover since getting engaged.

On Thursday, People reported that Baldwin, 21, was chosen to grace the cover for Vogue Japan magazine’s September issue. For her photo shoot, the model donned multiple leopard-print styled outfits including, coats, mini skirts and even hats. However, her magazine cover look alone shows Baldwin looking very sophisticated in a plaid and golden-floral outfit. To top it off, her normally shoulder-length blonde hair was given extensions and straightened for that extra shiny and elegant finish.

Aside from the photo shoot, Baldwin also shot a behind-the-scenes video where she poked fun at models for their rumored “demanding qualities” they are said to have. The Morelli Brothers are credited for capturing the stunning photos while Vogue Japan editor, Anna Dello Russo, took the credit as the brains responsible for styling the young model.

Baldwin proudly shared her magazine cover with her fans on Instagram where she gave her Vogue Japan a huge shout-out, “biggest biggest thank you!!! So grateful and excited,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has been chosen to grace the cover for a Vogue international magazine. She has been featured on Vogue Turkey and Vogue Mexico respectively.

Aside from Vogue, Baldwin has also appeared on the international editions of Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. She recently modeled for Elle Italia for its June magazine issue.

Baldwin’s modeling career is definitely skyrocketing as the Daily Mail recently reported that she was named as the new “style creator” for popular sporting good apparel, Adidas, in tandem with the company’s new, exclusive partnership with the U.K. sneaker retailer, JD. Baldwin took to her social media platform to share the happy news with her fans as well.

While Bieber has not publicly applauded his fiancé’s work accomplishments, fans can probably assume that the “Somebody To Love” singer is definitely proud of Baldwin’s hard work and dedication to her career.

The couple has become a hot topic since reignited their love in May after previously dating from 2015-2016. The pair took their rumored relationship to the next level when news broke that they had gotten engaged on July 7 while vacationing in the Bahamas. The two have already set the wedding planning in motion, but fans still await the news for an actual wedding date.

Fans can watch Baldwin’s funny behind-the-scenes video for her Vogue Japan shoot below.