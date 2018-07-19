Cazzie David Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Hypocrisy Of Plastic Use In Latest Instagram Story

'30% of the worlds plastic consumption is in the Kardashian refrigerators,' the comedienne clapped back.

A recent video on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story caught the attention of Pete Davidson’s ex, Cazzie David, and she didn’t have anything nice to say to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The drama all started when Kim posted a video on her Instagram story last night. According to Us Weekly Magazine, the video showed a ton of plastic floating in the ocean. Kim added a caption to the video, urging her fans to think before they consume plastic products.

“Plastic Emergency. Our next generation has to live with this! Let’s care enough to fix it!”

Once David caught wind of the post, she took to her own Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of the same video along with a snarky caption of her own.

“Have your family stop using plastic water bottles! 30% of the worlds plastic consumption is in the Kardashian refrigerators,” the Eighty-Sixed actress wrote.

Of course, David commented because she thought that Kardashian’s post was rather hypocritical. Fans who watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians know that the Kardashian family usually have pristine fridges that are always fully stocked, sometimes with plastic products like water bottles, gatorade, and other beverages. It does not appear as though Kardashian has replied to David’s comments yet.

Most recently, David has been in the news following her split with Pete Davidson. As the Inquisitr shared last month, David and Davidson were on a break and were “not necessarily broken up for good” when Davidson’s relationship with Ariana Grande began. The comedian’s relationship with Grande really started heating up in May and after less than two months of dating, Davidson popped the question to Grande and the couple are now engaged.

Previously, Davidson and David dated for two years and Pete even gushed over Cazzie in a sweet interview in 2017.

“She’s the most beautiful girl in the world. Look how lucky I am,” he told ET. “She’s so smart. She is a very, very wonderful lady,” Davidson gushed.

Since the split, David has taken to her Instagram page a few times to share sexy photos with fans, maybe even to let Pete know what he is missing out on. A few weeks ago, Cazzie posted a photo of herself in a pair of jean shorts and a bikini top and her body looked amazing. And another recent post showed the 24-year-old striking a pose in a sexy red bikini that clearly shows off her toned abs.

Clearly, Davidson is lucky when it comes to beautiful women.