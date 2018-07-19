Kylie Jenner Reportedly Wants More Kids With Travis Scott, But Wants To Wait To Get Pregnant Again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been making headlines all week. The couple, who recently appeared together in GQ Magazine, are at the center of pregnancy rumors, and sources are now revealing if Kylie wants more children with her rapper boyfriend.

According to a July 19 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner would love to have more children with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in the future. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars and the rapper welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, back in February, and have been dodging more pregnancy rumors ever since.

Sources tell the outlet that while Kylie doesn’t want to have more kids in the future, that she is still adjusting to being a mother of one, and that she has no immediate plans to have more babies with Travis anytime soon.

“Kylie would love to wait to get pregnant again because she is still adjusting to being a Mom of one. Its definitely something she wants to do again but in the more distant future. She hopes that it will take a few years before any of that happens but at the same time she isn’t actively trying to thwart a pregnancy,” a source revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are very serious about their relationship, and have even discussed getting married in the future. However, Jenner is said to be a bit apprehensive about marriage.

Insiders close to Kylie reveal that she is worried that having a big celebrity wedding could put too much pressure on the relationship, and eventually lead to a break up. Jenner has seen her older sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have huge, televised weddings, and things didn’t work out so well for them in the past. She reportedly doesn’t want the fame and celebrity that a wedding would bring to hurt her romance with Travis in the future.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis, she’s madly in love with him and their baby girl. And he feels the exact same way, he worships Kylie. They do talk about getting married, but Kylie’s really scared. It’s not marrying Travis that scares Kylie, it’s all the attention that goes with it,” the source revealed.

For now it seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are busy figuring out life as parents to baby Stormi, as well as navigating their relationship as they work towards a future together.