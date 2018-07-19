Tori Roloff Shares Heartfelt Photo, Birthday Tribute To Sister-In-Law Audrey Roloff

They may not be related by blood, but Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff are still incredibly close.

As fans of the show know, the sisters-in-law hang out a lot with both their husbands, Zach and Jeremy Roloff, and sometimes just with each other. It’s also a common occurrence for the women to make appearances on each other’s respective Instagram accounts, normally gushing over how much they love one another. And today, Tori took the opportunity to wish her beloved sister-in-law a very happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to this ruby! Having you as a sister in law is such a gift and I admire your constant pursuit of Jesus and how hard of a worker you are. You want to help others around you is infectious and your zest for life is contagious. Love you sister. Happy birthday,” Tori wrote.

Along with the sweet caption was a photo of the two women together. In the picture, they stand back to back in a wooded area as they each rock a sweatshirt from Audrey’s “Always More” clothing line. Audrey wears her gorgeous red locks down and curled while Tori sports a straight hair ‘do. Both women wear a pair of leggings while Tori dons a pair of sneakers and Audrey sports a pair of boots.

So far, the photo has gained a lot of attention among Tori’s Instagram followers with over 10,000 likes and 77-plus comments in less than an hour of being posted. A few fans chimed in to wish Audrey a happy birthday while countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on what a beautiful relationship the two sisters seem to have.

“Beautiful shot of 2 gorgeous girls. Happy birthday Audrey!”

“One day maybe I’ll get a chance to meet all of you…. would love to visit the farm,” another fan chimed in.

“You’re a sweet girl Tori,” one more fan wrote.

Most recently, Tori and her husband Zach revealed that they have a few big projects coming up in addition to their hit TLC show. As the Inquisitr shared last week, the couple told fans that they are working on publishing a book. The LPBW couple also let fans know that unlike Jeremy and Audrey, who are leaving the show next season, they are going to continue to appear on the show because they still feel like they have more of their story to tell.

Additionally, the couple has had their hands full over the past few weeks, moving into a new home and adding a puppy named Murphy to their family. Add that on top of their toddler son, Jackson, and they have pretty full plates at the moment.