‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Colton Underwood Says He Was Stunned By Tia Booth’s Admission To Becca Kufrin

Colton Underwood is opening up about his elimination on this week's 'Bachelorette' episode after Tia Booth talked to Becca Kufrin.

Viewers watched this past Monday night as Bachelorette Becca Kufrin went on a hometown date with Colton Underwood and ended up eliminating him. Before the rose ceremony, Tia Booth opened up to Becca and admitted that she still had feelings for Colton. While Kufrin said that the discussion with Booth didn’t cause Underwood’s elimination, fans don’t necessarily buy it. Now Colton has opened up about the situation and he has some interesting things to say.

Us Weekly details that Colton Underwood spoke with former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their Almost Famous podcast this week. During the chat, Colton explained that he was totally blindsided by learning that Tia had talked with Becca about her unresolved feelings. The Bachelorette star said that he had felt glad that everything with Booth was in the past because he thought it was in the past, especially after the three of them discussed the situation after the spa date earlier this season.

Despite feeling blindsided, it doesn’t sound as if Colton is angry with Tia or fully blames her for his Bachelorette elimination. Underwood seems to think that it had an impact to some degree, though, and he says he experienced a wide range of feelings after being cut by Becca. Underwood said he was caught off guard by the elimination, and he was speechless as he tried to process it.

Colton also talked about the time he had spent with Tia prior to filming Becca’s Bachelorette season, how they first connected, and where casting came in all of this. Underwood said that as he worked his way through casting, producers asked him to name his preferred top three from Arie’s season and based just on headshots he chose Becca, Lauren Burnham, and Tia.

The eliminated Bachelorette contestant said that he followed all three ladies on Instagram, and Tia followed back. Underwood says he was a bit surprised by that and due to his shyness, he didn’t send her a message, so he was surprised when she messaged him a week later. They started talking from there, and Colton says he told Tia right away about being a finalist for this season.

About a month later Tia and Colton spent a weekend together in Los Angeles and Underwood says it was a great weekend. However, he says that he knew he was headed back to Denver while she was headed back to Arkansas, and he didn’t think their connection was strong enough for him to go all-in on that relationship possibility and cut off his opportunity to do The Bachelorette.

As fans now know, Colton and Tia both are part of the Season 5 Bachelor in Paradise cast. As was previously shared via the Inquisitr, Reality Steve’s spoilers have said that they don’t end up making it to the end together and leaving as a couple. However, they will spend time together and viewers will be curious to see what the chemistry is like between them.

Should Becca Kufrin have kept Colton Underwood and eliminated one of the other guys? Are Colton and Tia Booth destined to be together? Next up for Becca is the overnight fantasy suite dates, while Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise with Colton and Tia premieres in August.