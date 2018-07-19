Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Sexy Curves In A Basic Black One-Piece

Margot Robbie was vacationing in Costa Rica with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

Margot Robbie is someone who turns heads no matter where she goes, but she really had people doing a double-take when she flaunted her sexy curves while on vacation in Costa Rica with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

The Daily Mail has some exclusive photos of the I, Tonya actress showing off her gorgeous body in a one-piece swimsuit in all-black.

Margot Robbie was taking a break from filming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, co-starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which the director promises will be in the same vein as the classic film Pulp Fiction.

Robbie, who is originally from Queensland, Australia, showed the world that a thigh gap is not the most important thing a woman needs to be considered sexy. In fact, her thighs actually touched as she swam in the ocean! You go, girl!

And what’s more, she took various breaks from swimming in the clear blue to plant loving kisses on her husband of two years, Tom Ackerley.

The only thing that Robbie used to spruce up her basic black ensemble was a plain gold chain and light pink lipstick, but she still looked beautiful!

Head on over to the Daily Mail link to check out everyone’s favorite Harley Quinn bask in the Costa Rican sun.

According to RadarOnline, however, Margot Robbie has been in the news as of late for a different reason: because she may be expecting a baby!

A source on the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood set spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, and they confirmed that Robbie is, in fact, expecting her first child with her husband.

She’s keeping the news “low-key” for obvious reasons, said the source, but she’s obviously “very excited” about the prospect of becoming a mother.

The source first got tipped off to Margot’s “delicate state” when she — who is playing a pregnant Sharon Tate in the film — told the costume designer that she wouldn’t need to wear a “prosthetic bump” for her part in the film.

In the past, Robbie has said that she wants “tons of children” and will raise them in her hometown of Queensland, Australia. Ackerley, for his part, doesn’t care where they’re raised, so long as his wife is happy.

But don’t expect the happy couple to announce the news of their impending parenthood. According to the outlet, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are “very private,” and will announce the pregnancy “when they’re ready.”