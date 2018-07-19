Emma Stone Isn’t Pregnant With Justin Theroux’s Baby, But Dating Rumors Won’t Die

Despite countless rumors Emma Stone is not pregnant with Justin Theroux’s baby. Thanks to Gossip Cop we can now officially confirm the rumor is a myth. The website debunked the rumor earlier today on their website.

Various websites and tabloids claimed that Stone was wearing baggy clothes to hide a baby bump, but Gossip Cop nixes that with cold hard facts in the shape of actual photos from events Stone attended.

Stone watched the Tony award winning musical The Band’s Visit in late June. She snapped a photo with two of the cast members and in those pictures she’s wearing a pair of tight jeans with a tucked-in shirt, as opposed to “baggy clothes” other sources claim. Pretty clear that Stone is still in slim shape. Just Jared release the photo of the three of them, all smiles, and no bumps.

Gossip Cop also reported that at the LVMH Prize 2018 Edition in Paris this past June the only thing Stone revealed was a super V-neck blouse. She wore slim black trousers and suspenders to complete the chic look, all designed by Louis Vuitton. The simply styling look is pictured below.

Emma Stone attends the LVMH Prize 2018 on June 6, 2018 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

It is unlikely that Stone is pregnant in general. Stone recently confirmed she’ll be in the sequel to Zombieland 2 along with all the original cast and crew. According to the Hollywood Reporter, The the film is set to begin production in January and will be released in October 2019, just in time for the tenth anniversary of the original movie. She stars opposite Theroux and Jonah Hill in the Netflix series Maniac. The show tells the story of an institutionalized man dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.

Stone has also continuously debunked the rumor that her and Theroux are dating. The pair vacationed in France together after the Louis Vuitton LVMH event and was spotted sharing a private cabana together. Theroux and Stone are both ambassadors for the Louis Vuitton brand and were vacationing just as friends. Womens Wear Daily reported that Stone said, “He’s like my brother. It’s really fun.”

After his split with Jennifer Aniston earlier this year, the rumor mill has been pumping out various alleged girlfriends of his – none of which are confirmed. One of which was that he was dating Alexa Chung and wanted to have her baby. Fortunately, Gossip Cop came through again to debunk that rumor.

The Netflix series Maniac will premiere later this year. Theroux can also been seen in the film The Spy Who Dumped Me which will be in theaters this August.