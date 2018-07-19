Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Secret Dating Rumors Are Still Making Rounds

According to a recent rumor, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are supposedly meeting in London, but Gossip Cop disputes the Grazia report that claims that the former couple is reengaging their relationship.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split earlier this year, which fueled rumors that Brad Pitt has entered the picture despite the exes not being photographed together.

According to the article, Aniston is moving on from Theroux with Pitt and they plan to meet up in London where the actress is filming a new Netflix project with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery.

However, Gossip Cop points out that the Troy actor is not in London, England, and several celebrity news publications deny that Aniston and Pitt are back on speaking terms.

This week, the 54-year-old actor was on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which is being filmed in Los Angeles.

According to a reported custody agreement with Angelina Jolie, court documents obtained by E! News revealed that a judge determined that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful” to their children.

The custody judge granted the actor child custody from June 7 to July 1, for 10 hours per day. The dates scheduled this month are reportedly from July 21 to July 29.

While the alleged meeting between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was debunked, another tabloid claimed that the former couple got married. Brad and Jennifer’s marriage lasted for about five years, officially ending in 2005.

The 54-year-old actor married actress Angelina Jolie in 2014 and they share six children together. Angelina Jolie, 43, filed for divorce in 2016; however, it is yet to be finalized.

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a wedding ring on her left hand when in Montreal earlier this week. Tabloids noted that it was not her engagement ring or wedding band from husband Justin Theroux, whom she is currently divorcing.

Rumor reports suggested that the ring Aniston was spotted with was from Brad Pitt. An In Touch story claimed that Brad married his ex-wife in a “backyard ceremony” on what would have been their 18th wedding anniversary. However, the story was quickly debunked by Gossip Cop.

It was later determined that the wedding ring was a prop for Murder Mystery. Aniston is reportedly portraying Sandler’s wife in the Netflix movie.

There is no evidence that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are on speaking terms let alone dating. Reps for both actors have denied through their publicists that they are seeing each other.