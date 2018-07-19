Farrah Abraham’s Mother Agrees With Battery Charges, Says Sophia Would Be Better Off In Her Care

Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, is opening up about her daughter’s recent battery charges and says that she agrees with whatever consequences may come her way for the allegedly committing the crime.

According to a July 19 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, is speaking out about the former Teen Mom OG star being charged with battery after allegedly hitting a staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel last month.

Danielson claims that she agrees with her daughter being charged for the incident and that she thinks her granddaughter, Sophia Abraham, shouldn’t be jetting around the world on vacations with Farrah, but in school and socializing with other children her own age.

“I would have Sophia in a great school. She can socialize and be a kid, just like Farrah. She needs to be a regular kid. Go to school and achieve academically. She loves science,” Debra said of her granddaughter.

In addition, Farrah Abraham’s mother says she does not agree with Sophia hitting the red carpet with her and traveling around from event to event with the former Teen Mom OG star.

“She’s 9-years-old. There are too many pedophiles out there who take advantage of minors. It’s a scary world out there. Sophia is so precious. She is a blessing. I would not put my child on display,” Debra stating, adding that she believes Sophia may be better off in her care and that she still has hope she can fix her relationship with Farrah in the future. “I love her very much. I wish her nothing but well,” Debra revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, are going through a tough time at the moment. Not only was Farrah recently charged with battery stemming from her June arrest, but the Teen Mom OG star announced on Wednesday that she and her daughter had lost their beloved dog, Blue.

Abraham called the pooch the family’s “best friend” and a “little brother” to Sophia. Farrah posted a video via Instagram of herself and Sophia crying over the passing of their pet. The reality TV star also revealed that she is planning to have Blue’s body taken to a taxidermist so that it can be “stuffed” and “put on a shelf” in Farrah’s home in order to preserve the memory of their beloved dog.

Farrah Abraham has yet to respond to her mother’s claims on her arrest or the way she’s raising Sophia.