Princess Eugenie Follows In Meghan Markle’s Footsteps With Copycat Shoes

The bride-to-be literally steps into her cousin-in-law's shoes ahead of her own royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie is taking a page from Meghan Markle’s fashion book. The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was recently spotted stepping out at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration in London wearing a green silk dress and a pair of cream, lace-up Aquazzura heels. Royal watchers zeroed in on the pumps and realized they were the same shoes Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wore for her official engagement photo session at the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace in November 2017.

Of course, Eugenie does not mind recycling her favorite shoes. Diehard followers of the royal family may recall the royal bride-to be also wore the Aquazzuras to Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma’s Peruvian wedding day in March, according to Hello magazine.

The newly married Duchess of Sussex is a major fan of Aquazzura. The former Suits star even wore a blue-soled satin pair of the brand’s pumps for her second wedding look at her evening reception at Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie clearly admires her cousin-in-law’s style, and she even seems to use some of the same designers. The princess recently wore a floral, one-shoulder dress designed by Meghan Markle’s close friend Roland Mouret when she attended Vogue’s Serpentine Summer Party earlier this season.

Style twins! Princess Eugenie just stepped out in Meghan Markle's engagement shoes https://t.co/94Ca5hGJXT pic.twitter.com/yRwUTDB2Ty — HELLO! (@hellomag) July 19, 2018

Princess Eugenie will wed Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, and some aspects of her big day will mirror that of her cousin Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. It’s no surprise that Princess Eugenie will exchange vows with Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle like the rest of the royals have done. But as previously reported by the Inquisitr, there will be other similarities between the back-to-back royal weddings.

Eugenie’s father, the Duke of York, recently announced that 1,200 people will be invited onto the grounds to witness the arrival of Eugenie and Jack’s wedding guests, listen to a live broadcast of the service, and watch the start of the procession after the ceremony. The move mirrors the recently married Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to invite more than 1,000 members of the public to gather on the Castle grounds for their wedding day in May. In addition, Eugenie and her groom will embark on a short carriage ride after their wedding ceremony just as Prince Harry and his bride did. The carriage ride will begin at Windsor Castle, then proceed along High Street and return to the Castle grounds through Cambridge Gate.