‘RHOC’ Cast Member Shannon Beador Enjoys NYC Getaway With New Boyfriend, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Shannon Beador may be dating someone in secret.

Shannon Beador traveled to New York City this week for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live and she didn’t do so alone.

According to a July 19 report from Radar Online, the 54-year-old mother of three visited the Big Apple days ago to promote the recently premiered 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and enjoyed spending time with a mystery man in the process.

“Shannon is dating someone and he traveled with her to NYC this week,” a friend of Shannon’s told the outlet. “They are keeping it casual and fun for now. They are not that serious yet, but they are really enjoying each other.”

On Monday night, as Beador appears on Andy Cohen’s late night show, Watch What Happens Live, with co-star Tamra Judge, Beador was asked about her current dating life. Right away, Judge suggested that she was actively dating and hinted that her mystery man was in attendance during the taping.

“Stooop. Stooop. Stoooop!” Beador demanded as she turned red.

Still, Judge continued on, telling the audience that she believed Beador was on a date that night and even went as far as to point out the man who had allegedly accompanied her longtime friend to the taping.

“I think she’s on a date tonight. I think he’s in the audience. I’m not sure. He’s right there,” she alleged.

Beador is “keeping her man a secret and not telling anyone right now,” the Radar Online source explained.

As for Beador’s thoughts on her estranged husband David’s love life, which has been a hot topic in recent weeks, the insider went on to say that the reality star doesn’t care what David is doing and is in a great place in her own life.

David Beador and his current girlfriend, Lesley Cook, were a hot topic during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 earlier this week. As fans saw, Tamra Judge spoke to Shannon Beador about the couple’s relationship and suggested that they had been flirting with one another online since last October. However, according to Cook, she and Beador didn’t meet until December, months after he and his estranged wife called it quits on their marriage after 17 years and three kids.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.