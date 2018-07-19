Trump Says He Will Have Another Meeting With Putin

The U.S. president continues to defend his summit with Putin while calling media outlets the 'enemy of the people.'

Thursday, President Donald Trump made the remark that he is “looking forward” to meeting once again with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports CNN. Trump says this meeting would be to “begin implementing” some of the issues the two of them discussed during the summit at Helsinki, Finland. The summit has been the subject of much controversy in and outside of America. Many are still left questioning what exactly happened, and what was discussed in Helsinki that Trump and Putin will be “implementing,” as Trump alluded to. According to Trump’s Twitter account, the plans involve he and Putin’s discussions about “…stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more.”

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Trump took to Twitter in further attempts to quell the uproar over his politics and comments around the Helsinki summit. His reported refusal to stand behind the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election during a joint news conference with Putin is a concern to many Americans. He has instead taken to Putin’s defense and denials. To hear Trump tell it, he has misspoken on some accounts, although he outright refuses to acknowledge that he put the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment of Putin’s denying any efforts to undermine the U.S. presidential election on the same footing as his allegedly misspoken terms, leaving many to wonder.

In his slew of tweets Thursday, the U.S. president argued in his own defense of attending the summit with Putin, saying that the meeting was a “great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media.” Likewise, Vladimir Putin has spoken out, signaling in the wake of their summit, that he and Trump came to an agreement regarding several subjects; the White House and Trump have not confirmed substantial or exact agreement details between the U.S. and Russia beyond Trump’s generalized Twitter explanation.

U.S. president Trump returned to the White House after a seven-day trip to Europe which included visits to the UK and a summit in Helsinki, Finland. Pool / Getty Images

These potential clean up remarks also include Trump’s continued assertion that there was “no collusion” going on between his presidential campaign and Moscow, Russia. In fact, Trump has also made other remarks on his Twitter, saying that there “could be other people also” who interfered in the 2016 election.

Although much of the media’s coverage of the Trump and Putin summit has revolved around and focused on Republican condemnation, the U.S. president has continued to lash out against what he proclaims is “fake news.” Despite his constant allegations that Democrats and “fake news” are the “enemy,” the fact that top Republicans in Congress disagree and break away from Trump’s remarks against the U.S. intelligence agency’s findings of the Russian political meddling in the 2016 election, cite CNN. In fact, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has contradicted Trump on several of the comments the president made regarding the Helsinki summit, which was a closed-door meeting.