Reese Witherspoon Hangs Out With Pink As They Strike A Pose On Aerial Ropes

Coolest moms ever?

Pink is know for the crazy stunts that she performs during her concerts, oftentimes doing aerial acrobatic moves as she still sings perfectly in harmony. And it looks like Pink recently convinced her pal, Reese Witherspoon, to take a page out of her book and join in on the fun.

According to Reese’s Instagram post, Pink will appear on an episode of her new show, Shine On With Reese. In the photo posted the Witherspoon’s account today, the mother of three and Pink stand alongside one another in what appears to be a warehouse or gym.

Both ladies put their feet on the black aerial ropes as they strike a pose for the camera. Reese looks workout chic in a pair of grey and black workout leggings and a long-sleeved red and black workout top. She wears her hair in a slicked back ponytail and sports a smile on her face.

Pink, on the other hand, looks a little less dressy and more comfortable in a pair of pink sweatpants and a black zip-up sweatshirt. Like Witherspoon, she also rocks bare feet and wears her short blonde hair styled to the side. And by the looks on their faces, they appear to be having a blast together.

Within just two hours of the post going live on Witherspoon’s account, it has already earned the actress a ton of traffic with over 99,000 likes in addition to 450 plus comments. A few fans chimed in to let Reese know that they would be tuning into the episode featuring Pink on her new show while countless others just commented on how much they love Reese and Pink.

“Omg, the two of you in one pic is EVERYTHING!”

“A lot of physical and mental strength in these two ladies. Always wowed,” another wrote.

“Two inspiring role models for my 15-year old daughter. Thank you,” one more chimed in.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Reese will host her own show, Shine on With Reese Witherspoon on the Hello Sunshine Video on Demand channel. The show will feature Reese interviewing other celebrity females, according to Witherspoon.

“I’m doing a show highlighting powerful, ambitious women in different fields.”

Pink is one of the first guests to make an appearance on the show and Dolly Parton and Ava DuVernay are also slated to make appearances in some of the first episodes. Each episode will be 22 minutes long and will feature “self-made women in male-dominated fields talking about the obstacles and personal inhibitions they’ve had to grapple with on their way to capital-F fame.”

If you’re a fan of Witherspoon, it’s definitely a must-watch.