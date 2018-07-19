Georgia Waitress Who Body-Slammed Male Customer Who Groped Her Speaks Out

Emelia Holden was caught on video body-slamming 31-year-old Ryan Cherwinski after he grabbed her butt.

The Georgia waitress who was caught on video body-slamming a male customer who allegedly groped her has been identified and is speaking out about the ordeal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a viral video originally posted on Reddit showed parts of the incident. At the time, there wasn’t much to go on: it wasn’t clear when or where the video was shot (although the time stamp was June 30), or who the waitress or alleged assailant were.

Now, however, People has gotten to the bottom of things.

The waitress has been identified as 21-year-old Emelia Holden, and the incident took place on June 30, the time of the time-stamp in the viral video. It happened at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s in Savannah, Georgia.

In the video, which you can see below, Emelia walks to a server’s station in an outdoor seating area of the restaurant. As she’s standing there, a man, later identified as 31-year-old Ryan Cherwinski, walks past her. In the video he can be seen allegedly grabbing her on her butt. Emelia was having none of that: she grabbed the alleged assailant by the shirt, roughed him up a little bit, then slammed him into a counter. She can then be seen pointing a finger at the man and giving him a piece of her mind.

So what did she say?

“I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherf****r!’ I didn’t even think, I just reacted. I don’t know how I reacted the way I did. I’ve never done that before.”

She also admits that, when it first happened, she was in utter shock, since she had never thought that anything like that would ever happen to her.

“When I felt that happen, my first thought was that it was one of my friends … it was a really intimate touch. His hand went further than it should have so I was thinking, ‘There’s no way a stranger just did that.'”

Emelia Holden pictures,turns the tables on customer who grabbed her backside https://t.co/A7YH7cyccA pic.twitter.com/Tx2IfgAfQH — infowe (@infowe) July 19, 2018

For what it’s worth, Cherwinski’s day got a lot worse: the police were called, and he was arrested for sexual battery – right there in front of his wife and children. It is not clear, as of this writing, if he has a lawyer or if he’s spoken to the media to give his side of the story.

Emelia, for her part, has become something of a hero for standing up to an alleged assailant. She said that if the viral video of her giving a perv the business inspires other girls and women to stand up for themselves, then so be it.