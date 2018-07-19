Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Post Happy Video Together Amid Split Rumors

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been at the center of breakup rumors for weeks.

According to a July 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seemed to combat the breakup rumors by posting an adorable video of themselves having fun together in the car.

In the video, posted to Hemsworth’s Instagram story, he and Miley are seen in the car playfully dancing around to music as Liam is behind the wheel. The couple are smiling and look happy together before the actor turns his head towards the road, tenses up, and screams as if something terrible is happening in order to scare his girlfriend. “I’m going to beat the shhhh…” Cyrus says, not finishing her sentence. “Number one,” Liam responds, looking into the camera and smiling after the prank.

The Instagram video comes just hours after OK! Australia reported that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called off their wedding due to disagreements about starting a family together. “He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind… he is left heartbroken. Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it… They haven’t been getting along in recent months,” an insider told the outlet.

#spicy A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:13am PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were the center of breakup rumors just a couple of weeks ago as well. Sources told Radar Online, that the couple have been on the rocks for months, and that they are as “good as broken up,” adding that Miley has been spending a lot of time at her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus’ home.

“They’ve been hanging by a thread for months now. they’re as good as broken up and there will be no wedding. Miley’s been spending a lot more time at her parents’ house. She needs time to herself,” an insider revealed of the couple’s rumored relationship issues.

That source also claimed that Miley and Liam have been spatting over kids and marriage, with Cyrus dragging her feet on the entire marriage and children topic. “Liam’s over it. He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off. It’s ultimatum time for Liam, and pals aren’t betting on Miley making the commitment he wants!”

It seems that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are hitting back at the relationship rumors in their own way, and continue to laugh and have fun together.