‘The Young & The Restless’ Casting News: Former ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Jordi Vilasuso Heads To Genoa City

Former 'Days of Our Lives' hunk Jordi Vilasuso is headed to 'The Young and the Restless' to play a mysterious new character named Rey

Soap Opera fans will soon see a familiar face popping up on The Young and the Restless. Actor Jordi Vilasuso, who has been on several other daytime dramas, is set to head to Genoa City in what is said to be a mysterious new role.

Soap Opera Digest shared the news that Jordi Vilasuso has landed a new role at Young and Restless. The actor was most recently seen playing Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, and he previously played Griffin on All My Children as well as Tony on Guiding Light.

Just who will Vilasuso portray on Young and Restless? It seems his character’s name will be Rey, and he’s a mysterious stranger who ends up in the middle of some sort of drama within Genoa City. Jordi will reportedly first air on Friday, August 17.

As Michael Fairman TV notes, Days of Our Lives said farewell to Jordi and his character of Dario on July 31, 2017, although he did appear once more in September 2017. Vilasuso’s exit last summer had a lot of DOOL fans buzzing, and Jordi himself said via Instagram that working on the show brought him a lot of joy.

Vilasuso said that he wished that Days would have taken Dario in another direction, and he loved the cast members he worked with during his time on the show. It didn’t take long for some soap fans to brainstorm roles he could do on other shows, and Young and the Restless popped up more than once as a possibility.

For example, some Young and Restless fans thought that perhaps Vilasuso could be brought on as a recast for either Raul or Diego Guittierez. Jordi won a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of Tony on Guiding Light, and his fans know he has the chops to tackle a juicy storyline.

Will Young and Restless take advantage of Vilasuso’s talent in ways that Days of Our Lives didn’t? Just who will Rey be, who will he be connected to, and how long will he be sticking around Genoa City? Luckily, Y&R viewers will not have to wait too long to get a sense of this new character.

Fans of the actor are thrilled to hear he’s landed somewhere new and they are hopeful that this is a gig that will go on for a while and have some meaty action connected to it. Jordi Vilasuso’s first date airing as Rey on the show will be Friday, August 17, and there will surely be some additional spoilers about this gig and character emerging before that first show of Jordi’s.