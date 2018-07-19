‘The Young & The Restless’ Casting News: Former ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Jordi Vilasuso Heads To Genoa City

Soap Opera fans will soon see a familiar face popping up on The Young and the Restless. Actor Jordi Vilasuso, who has been on several other daytime dramas, is set to head to Genoa City in what is said to be a mysterious new role.
Soap Opera Digest shared the news that Jordi Vilasuso has landed a new role at Young and Restless. The actor was most recently seen playing Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, and he previously played Griffin on All My Children as well as Tony on Guiding Light.
Just who will Vilasuso portray on Young and Restless? It seems his character’s name will be Rey, and he’s a mysterious stranger who ends up in the middle of some sort of drama within Genoa City. Jordi will reportedly first air on Friday, August 17.
As Michael Fairman TV notes, Days of Our Lives said farewell to Jordi and his character of Dario on July 31, 2017, although he did appear once more in September 2017. Vilasuso’s exit last summer had a lot of DOOL fans buzzing, and Jordi himself said via Instagram that working on the show brought him a lot of joy.
Vilasuso said that he wished that Days would have taken Dario in another direction, and he loved the cast members he worked with during his time on the show. It didn’t take long for some soap fans to brainstorm roles he could do on other shows, and Young and the Restless popped up more than once as a possibility.
For example, some Young and Restless fans thought that perhaps Vilasuso could be brought on as a recast for either Raul or Diego Guittierez. Jordi won a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of Tony on Guiding Light, and his fans know he has the chops to tackle a juicy storyline.
Will Young and Restless take advantage of Vilasuso’s talent in ways that Days of Our Lives didn’t? Just who will Rey be, who will he be connected to, and how long will he be sticking around Genoa City? Luckily, Y&R viewers will not have to wait too long to get a sense of this new character.
Fans of the actor are thrilled to hear he’s landed somewhere new and they are hopeful that this is a gig that will go on for a while and have some meaty action connected to it. Jordi Vilasuso’s first date airing as Rey on the show will be Friday, August 17, and there will surely be some additional spoilers about this gig and character emerging before that first show of Jordi’s.
Yes, it’s true- my Days are numbered. I’ve been wanting to speak on this for awhile but out of respect and love for the show I’ve stayed quiet. @nbcdays has brought me so much joy! NBC, Sony, Ken Corday @gregmeng , Albert Alarr, and the entire crew who make this show possible have all been such pleasure to work for and with. Although I wish Dario would have gone in a different direction, being a part of the Hernandez family was one of the best parts of the gig thanks to @abonemartinez , @ggering, and @camilabanus. Mi familia always took me on a rollercoaster of belly hurting laughter and tears that I would look forward to whenever I got the opportunity to mix it up with them. I’m grateful to the women that escaped Dario’s grasp as well.. 😉 @ari8675, @ximenaduque, and @_marcimiller_ are such beautiful actors both inside and out and always inspired me to work at a higher level. Lastly, the fans! You are the ones who keep this show going. I’ve gotten to know some of you personally and your passion for the stories and characters is infectious. Your opinions of Dario were hilarious and often mutually shared! Ha! So here’s to @nbcdays ! May you have many more years to come! It's been a hell of a ride! #dool #nextchapter #lookingforward