Ariana Grande Teases Photo Of Her And Pete Davidson Rocking Each Other’s Hairstyles On Social Media

By now fans know that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson pretty much do everything together outside of their careers. From hanging out, to getting matching tattoos, to singing karaoke, to dressing up as famous wizards — fans love seeing the couple share their lives with them. It seems the couple decided to take it one step further when Grande, 25, posted a photo onto social media of the two rocking each other’s hairstyles, per Billboard.

On Wednesday night, the “God Is A Woman” singer debuted her and her Saturday Night Live beau’s new looks on Twitter. The photo features Davidson, 24, rocking Grande’s signature high ponytail while the “Into You” singer slays with Davidson’s blonde buzz cut look.

Upon uploading the photo on Twitter, Grande captioned it, “honestly? not to f**kin shabby,” and there is some truth to that because if the “Break Free” singer ever did actually decide to chop off her long locks in favor of a pixie look, fans could definitely agree that Grande would look absolutely fierce. However, fans can relax for now as the photo was merely photoshopped.

Grande did, however, debut her new and very real lavender-colored hair on Wednesday, which she simply captioned, “lavender,” as she posted the photo on her Instagram. Chances are the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer was inspired to do so after she donned the color for her “God Is A Woman” music video and while the jury might still be out where her fans are concerned, Davidson definitely loves his woman’s new hair, which he happily let be known by posting a comment made up of five, purple heart emojis.

While lavender might seem like a bold choice for Grande, fans have come to know the “Side To Side” singer for her love of experimenting with different hair colors. Grande debuted a platinum blonde look back in June for her the cover of her upcoming album, Sweetener. Back in her Nickelodeon days, the “Dangerous Woman” singer donned red hair.

Aside from getting ready to promote her upcoming album, Grande recently teamed up with Troye Sivan to shoot the music video for his single, “Dance To This,” which she also lent her vocals to. Seemingly inspired by Grande’s photoshopped pic of her and Davidson swapping hairstyles, the “My My My!” singer decided to share his own photo of the two with each other’s hair.

Sweetener, Grande’s fourth studio album, will be released on August 17.

Fans can watch the music video for “Dance To This” featuring Grande below.