‘Riverdale’ Gets A Big Promotion At Comic-Con This Year

The popular CW show will take over Hall H for this year's SDCC presentation.

What will Season 3 of Riverdale have in store for diehard fans? E! News reported that attendees of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will get their first glimpse on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. PT. Don’t fret if you won’t be one of the 6,500 people crammed into Hall H, though. It’s traditional for trailers and other video presentations to become available online shortly after the SDCC crowd sees them.

This is a big year for the CW’s Riverdale, which is based on numerous comic books from the long-running history of publisher Archie Comics. For the first time ever, Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica will appear in the venerable Hall H. For those who aren’t familiar with Comic-Con’s lingo, Hall H is the largest presentation room available, and it’s typically reserved for the absolute biggest hit TV shows and upcoming movies with A-list stars.

Although Riverdale has become a runaway hit in its own right, the show’s promotion may have more to do with this year’s notable absence of several heavy hitters. For example, the Inquisitr previously reported that Game of Thrones and Westworld won’t be on the schedule for Comic-con 2018. Despite this, it’s highly likely that Hall H will be bursting at the seams on Sunday morning with some of Riverdale‘s luckiest, and most rabid, fans.

What we know so far about this highly anticipated SDCC panel is that all of the show’s top stars will be in attendance. There will also be a “special video presentation” shown that’s almost certainly a teaser trailer for the new season. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Skeet Ulrich, Luke Perry, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Vanessa Morgan, and Mädchen Amick are all on schedule to participate in a Q&A session with fans after the video is shown.

You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers! Stop by our @CW_Riverdale video presentation + Q&A at @Comic_Con on Sunday, July 22nd from 11:45am-12:45pm. — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) June 25, 2018

The CW’s parent company, Warner Bros. TV, has also sunk a huge amount of money into promoting Riverdale to Comic-Con ticketholders. Per Deadline, fans staying at 40 local area hotels will receive one of 14 commemorative keycards featuring a character’s face. Warner Bros. TV has had a presence at San Diego Comic-Con for 10 years, but this is the first time the company has opted to sponsor hotel keycards.

Dinner with the gang after the first table read of Season 3 of #Riverdale! pic.twitter.com/KfqbMPRBJU — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 7, 2018

The cast and crew of Riverdale returned to Vancouver earlier this month to continue their subversive take on the ‘Town with Pep!’ Season 3 of Riverdale is scheduled to premiere on October 10.