Kate Beckinsale Flashes Stems In Sexy Dress At ESPYS

The ESPYS bring together athletes from all over and award them in the recognition they deserve. We all know athletes are incredibly fit and in top form but the best body of the night actually might have been a vampire – at least she plays one in movies. Actress and Underworld star Kate Beckinsale was a presenter of the 26th Annual ESPYS Wednesday night and nearly stole the show with her body and gorgeous outfit.

According to the Daily Mail, Beckinsale wore a beautiful alternative black gown. The piece was a solid black shorts romper, fit to her body, with a floor-length mesh overlay and a thigh-high split. She wore simple, line dropped earrings and her hair was in a traditional, but never gets old, bun-style up-do. Her makeup was flawless, lip and face very classic with literally eye-popping eyeshadow. She wore a sort of white highlighter on her lid that complimented her black stunning outfit.

Beckinsale was there to present the award for Best Male Athlete. The award was presented to NHL player Alex Ovechkin and it was one of his two huge awards he received that night. Ovechkin also won the Best NHL Player award.

Beckinsale speaks onstage at the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Ovechkin became the first ever NHL player to win Best Male Athlete, a prestigious honor at the ESPYS. Ovechkin beat out Houston Astros first baseman Jose Altuve who helped his team win the World Series last year and five-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Though it wasn’t a huge surprise as Ovechkin’s team the Washington Nationals won their first Stanley Cup last year.

According to NHL.com writer Tom Gulitti’s Twitter, Beckinsale had to accept the award on his behalf. Beckinsale explained, “He’s in Russia with his wife who is eight and a half months pregnant.”

— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 19, 2018

Beckinsale was one of many entertainers to present at this year’s ESPYS; others included Jennifer Garner, Jon Stewart, and the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman.

Beckinsale is known for her roles in the Underworld series and is married to the filmmaker who created the franchise, Len Wiseman. The franchise has four films and no word yet as to whether there will be a fifth, but if so, it won’t be this year. According to Deadline, later this year she’ll appear in the television thriller called The Widow. The show will be on Amazon’s streaming service and ITV in other countries.