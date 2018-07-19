Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s Relationship With Travis Scott Amid Drama With Younes

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have allegedly been going through some relationship drama, and it’s reportedly making her a bit envious of her little sister Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott.

According to a July 19 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima made headlines this week after Kourt posted a revealing photo of herself wearing a floral thong bikini on Instagram. Younes allegedly didn’t like the racy pictures, and commented, “That’s want you need to show to get likes?” The same week, Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, graced the cover of GQ Magazine looking more in love than ever.

Sources are now telling the outlet that Kourtney is a bit jealous of Kylie’s relationship with Travis, and how supportive of each other they seem to be. “Kourtney was even jealous at how poised and loving Travis seemed in the video. Kourtney wishes she could have a relationship with Younes as healthy and fun as Kylie’s, instead of worrying about him making rude comments on her Instagram again. Kourtney was envious of her little sister after seeing that, for sure,” an insider revealed.

The source went on to say that after the GQ article was released that Kylie Jenner’s sisters have been teasing her about having the “cutest, healthiest relationship in the family.”

Kim Kardashian is said to be extremely proud of her youngest sister. Kardashian allegedly believes that compared to the year that some of her sisters had, including Khloe Kardashian dealing with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and Kim and Kanye’s relationship drama, that Kylie may have the strongest relationship in the family.

“Kim is especially proud of Kylie. She told Kylie that between her makeup empire, her magazine covers, her adorable daughter with her loving boyfriend, Kylie is having a great year. Kim is convinced that compared to the rocky year that some of the other sisters had, Kylie and Travis just might be the unlikely, strongest, happiest and most stable relationship in the Kardashian family,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be “frustrated” with Younes Bendjima over his harsh Instagram comment, and allegedly doesn’t think he understands that posting on social media and baring her body in bikini photos is something that goes hand in hand with her job and brand.

With a brand new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians right around the corner, it looks like fans could see a ton of drama play out for all of the sisters when it comes to their relationships.