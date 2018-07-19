Sean Spicer Says Mueller Investigation Is Not A Witch Hunt, Cites What He Would Most Like To Do Over

The former Press Secretary also had praise for Sarah Sanders, saying she "understands what the president wants."

Sean Spicer is making the rounds with the media in the days leading up to the release of his book titled The Briefing: Politics, the Press and the President. In it he talks about his childhood and the life that led him to the Trump White House as well as his experience as the president’s Press Secretary. During Thursday interviews, he expressed disagreement with some of POTUS’s opinions, including the description of Robert Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

During his interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC News, he was asked if he thinks the president “blew it” during the press conference that included Putin, he said, “I think that it’s very important to be clear that Russia meddled in our elections and also clear that there’s no evidence of collusion.” He also said that he knows Trump “understands that Russia meddled in our election.” On other matters, however, he departs from the president’s opinions – Robert Mueller’s investigation for example. Asked if he thinks it’s a “witch hunt,” this was his response.

“As of now, I’ve seen no evidence that it is. I think that it’s been going on a long time, and I think there’s two issues. One… there’s the collusion, which we’ve seen no evidence of so far… But with respect to the meddling, that’s another thing and I’ve seen multiple Russians indicted by Special Prosecutor Mueller.”

Sean Spicer breaks with Trump: "No evidence" Mueller probe is a witch hunt https://t.co/i8hhrVGOq3 pic.twitter.com/NNeRuRcBHu — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2018

Spicer stated that he thinks Sarah Sanders is doing a “great job” and “understands what the president wants,” something he feels he was never quite able to do according to NPR. He also admitted there are things he wish he could do differently, one in particular. “If you ask me for one thing that I probably want a do-over on, that’s it,” he said, referring to his appearance before the press the day after President Trump’s inauguration. He famously claimed people watching the inauguration comprised “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.” It was a combative encounter between Spicer and the press and one that he now regrets. It was also an example of Spicer not knowing what the president wanted. Whatever it was, it wasn’t that, and he was “very clear” about that.

It’s a job he admits he does not miss. He misses his co-workers, but he calls the position he held at the White House an “intense, intense job” that is “unrelenting.” He specifically said that he is grateful that he is spending this week promoting his soon-to-be-released book and not dealing with President Trump’s comments during the Helsinki summit.