Blac Chyna Romantically Linked To Drake, But The Two Aren’t Dating [Debunked]

Drake and Blac Chyna have become the focus of dating rumors after the two were recently seen leaving a nightclub a short time after each other. Media Take Out (MTO) reports that the Toronto rapper and the former stripper were seen talking to each other for “the entire night” in the club’s VIP section. They also claim that Drake and Chyna have a previous romantic history and that there was a time when they were more than friends/”entertainment industry associates.”

“Drake – who loves well-endowed women with LOOSE MORALS – and Chyna have dated each other in the past. But this is the first time n (sic) more than 3 years that they’ve been seen out together,” the article says.

As “proof” of their past together, MTO notes that Drake name dropped Chyna on his song “Miss Me” back in 2010, in which he rapped “Call the King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it’d be worth the flight.” They also claim that the rapper liked some of her pictures during a past “feud” with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

The Drake-Blac Chyna dating rumor story was picked up by Celebrity Insider, Your Tango, and OK! Magazine, among other media outlets.

But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop says that the story is nothing but fake news. As they point out, Drake and Chyna were not photographed leaving together. They left the club at separate times and in separate vehicles. Furthermore, Gossip Cop also states that they reached out to an associate of Drake’s who said that the Blac Chyna dating rumors were false. A rep for Blac Chyna did not reply to their request for comment.

According to Gossip Cop, Media Take Out has a poor track record when it comes to reporting credible stories. The fact-checking website adds that, in 2017, MTO claimed that the Emma Stone was receiving romantic DMs from Drake. Gossip Cop debunked that story by pointing out that the gossip site was citing a fake Instagram account as their source.

Last year, MTO also reported that Blac Chyna was pregnant but that was also untrue. So their previous reporting of false stories makes it hard to believe that they are being honest in their article about Blac Chyna and Drake’s purported romance.

Blac Chyna has been dating men who are much younger than Drake recently. Her relationship with 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay recently ended. On July 13, TMZ reported that she is now in a relationship with 19-year-old boxer, Devin Haney.

Drake, on the other hand, recently faced off against Pusha-T in a rap beef where Pusha claimed that he was a deadbeat father. In the song, “The Story of Addidon,” he also says that Drake had the child with a former porn star named, Sophie Brussaux. As Rolling Stone reports, Drake acknowledged the existence of the child on his new album, Scorpion.