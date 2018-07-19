‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 20: Bill’s Scheme Plays Out At The Fashion Show

The glitz and glamor of the Hope For The Future fashion show is here!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 20 state that the long-awaited fashion show has finally arrived. The Hope For The Future Fashion line is being relaunched with a fierce fashion show worthy of the woman for whom it is named for. Soap Central promises that everyone will be excited and that there will be at least two reasons that this fashion spectacular will be remembered.

B&B fans know that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) designed the fashion line and that Emma (Nia Sioux) choreographed the dance routine. According to Highlight Hollywood, Chapman University dance students Annie Von Heyedenreich, Kai Ogawa, Sarah Boardman, Lindsey Sandri and Lily Thongnuam will portray the dancers who bring the catwalk to life.

Sitting in the audience, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will come to watch his niece’s handiwork. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will struggle with Bill’s latest request. It seems as if his boss is not done with scheming and will do anything to break Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam up.

A clue as to Bill’s latest plot may be the fact that next week’s spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, point to Steffy finding Liam and Hope in a compromising position. Could Bill have manipulated Justin into somehow setting up a situation that Steffy would see? One thing is for sure, absolutely nothing is beyond Bill Spencer.

Looks like Justin’s still on the job. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/35mBSGbcP3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 19, 2018

Many fans have expressed their disappointment that Bold and the Beautiful has strayed so far from its fashion roots, and the formula that made it so popular in the first place. Fashion house rivalries, espionage and powerful, dominant females were the order of the day. There were regular fashion parades and viewers loved seeing the innovative designs. Now with the return of Hope To The Future, fans are very excited to relive the glitz and glamor.

Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) has made sure that the show will run smoothly and the dancers, with Emma at the forefront, dance the night away. But there’s more. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that there will be a show stopping highlight that wasn’t on the program.

Xander pieces together that Zoe is the girl who has been working at Wyatt’s and who has befriended Emma. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/fVTIq3Trzc #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XvqLlg8xYC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 17, 2018

Although, the spoilers don’t specify the surprise, there may be a possibility that Zoe has something to do with it. Next week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers point to Emma seeking solace from Xander because Zoe stole her spotlight. Does Zoe pitch on Friday’s show and steal everyone’s breath away? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out!