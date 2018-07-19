A Young Britney Spears Rocks Denim Bikini In Throwback Picture Posted On Instagram

She's done it again!

In 2001, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake turned heads when they arrived at the American Music Awards in what became one of the most iconic looks in pop culture history: denim-on-denim-on-denim-on-denim. The couple wore matching faded denim outfits with denim accessories on the red carpet, and it seems the princess of pop has done it again with her latest Instagram post.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, Spears took to Instagram to share an old photo of herself wearing a denim bikini with cowboy boots, while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. Spears captioned the image with three multicolor fish emojis and #tbt. She also gave a shoutout to fashion photographer Herb Ritts for capturing the moment.

In the comment section of the post, it was all heart-eyes emojis and compliments as fans of the singer held nothing back while expressing their adoration.

It’s a bit unclear exactly how old Spears was when the photo was taken but the now 36-year-old still has no issues showing off her perfect abs and bikini ready body.

Over the years, Spears has been quite active on social media, regularly posting throwback photos, moments shared with her kids, and quick looks into her high-energy dance workout routines.

???????????? ????: Herb Ritts #tbt A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:58am PDT

And it seems when it comes to the journey of health and fitness, Spears has found the perfect partner in fitness trainer and model boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Asghari recently opened up to Men’s Health Magazine about his own fitness journey. In the interview, he talked about finally making the decision to get healthy after realizing how terrible his eating habits were. Over the course of six months, he lost almost 100 pounds. Asghari said his new look gave his life a new direction and led him to modeling and acting. And it was his acting that landed him a part in Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video, according to US Weekly.

“The exercises, I come up with them, but the videos are because of my better half. She’s the video director,” he told Men’s Health. “Working out together is always nice…it’s super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else.”

When asked about their meeting during an interview on AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers, Spears admitted it took her a few months to actually call Asghari.

“It was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person,” she said.

The couple has been together for almost two years.