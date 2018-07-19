Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Arrive For First Family Vacation In Mustique, Per ‘Hello Magazine’

Amidst what seems like a never-ending flurry of royal news coming out every day, it appears as though Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children have attempted to escape the constant public intrusion into their lives by traveling to a small secluded island to enjoy some private time as a family.

A post from royal blogger Tea Time With The Cambridges states that the family was spotted exiting the St. Lucia airport together. Despite no solid photographic evidence, the internet has gone abuzz with the news that a royal holiday could be underway for the family of five, given that this is the first time they will have taken a vacation as a complete unit.

It is from the St. Lucia airport that the royal family will then reportedly travel by private jet to the small secluded island of Mustique, as per Hello Magazine.

Mustique is well known as a travel spot for various royals and celebrities alike, who enjoy the island’s exclusivity, boasting only about 100 private villas across its land.

The island is also a functioning no-fly-zone, meaning the royals would have ample privacy from any potential prying eyes, making it the perfect place for the young family to soak up some sun without fear of being intruded on by any unwanted individuals.

Aside from the couple and their children, it is reported that Kate’s family, the Middleton’s, have also traveled to the island retreat to share in the fun. Kate’s parents Carole and Michael are the most likely to have joined the family in Mustique, with reports also that Kate’s younger sister Pippa may be enjoying a “babymoon” with her husband, James Matthews, ahead of the arrival of their first child together. This is not a far-reached assumption, as Kate and William spent their first “babymoon” on the island when Kate was pregnant with Prince George in 2013.

Aside from being a momentous occasion just for being the first trip the family of five has taken together, they would also be celebrating another milestone, as their son, Prince George, is turning 5-years-old this Sunday, July 22.

The Dutchess’ parents allegedly habitually travel to Mustique during the winter months, but these current reports could show that they had postponed their yearly retreat to the summer so that Kate could participate after her pregnancy.

Prior to this current outing, William and Kate have not joined the Middletons in the Caribbean since 2015, only four months prior to Princess Charlotte’s birth.