‘Southern Charm’s’ Patricia Altschul Talks Change Of Heart Toward Kathryn Dennis, Thinks She’s ‘Smart’

“I think she has a lot to offer.”

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul has a new outlook on her former adversary Kathryn Dennis, so much so that she admits she actually has something approaching admiration for her costar.

Altschul recently sat down with ET Online to hash things out with reporter Brice Sander, where she aired the dirty laundry that had been plaguing the pair for five or so years, and set the record straight on how she views Kathryn now.

You may recall that Patricia wanted nothing to do with Kathryn for the longest time, which she freely admits to her interviewer.

“I had not had any contact with Kathryn for five years, and a lot of that had to do with her behavior in the past. Volatile, screaming, yelling, giving people the finger.”

And while that sort of cringe-inducing drama is at least partially what draws people to shows such as Southern Charm, Patricia wasn’t a fan. However, she was able to give her a pass because Kathryn’s behavior was “drug-induced.”

That’s something that Kathryn has confirmed, by the way: in 2016 she went public with her substance abuse issues and checked into rehab.

Since then, she’s been a different person, and Patricia has noticed.

“She went to rehab, she got her life back in order, she’s passed every drug test. She has been like a different person, and I think it’s just a great redemption story.”

In fact, so impressed is Patricia at Kathryn’s turnaround that she (Patricia) says that Kathryn “inspired” her.

The two started the process of making thing right at the winter-themed ball that Patricia hosted, which appeared in the Season 5 finale. Patricia invited Dennis, and the two patched up their old wounds. The two found they had a lot to talk about, and indeed, they talked for about 20 minutes, even though only a few minutes of their conversation made it past the editing room.

“I was very impressed by the conversation we had at the finale, the ball. [We] talked about all kinds of things … [She’s] a likable person, besides being smart, sensitive.”

Patricia wasn’t the only person to notice the change in Kathrynn. She says her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and her costar, Shep Rose, all noticed it too.

So does that mean the two are ready to put aside their differences and be BFF’s from here on out? Probably not, but Patricia teases that it’s “entirely possible” that viewers this season will get to see her take on a mentorship role in Kathryn’s life.