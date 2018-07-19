Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Curvy Backside As She Promotes New Kimoji Perfume Line

Kim Kardashian is using all of her assets to help her promote her brand new line of perfumes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram this week for a series of sultry selfies to show off her toned body, and her new products.

According to a July 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian posted a brand new photo of herself rocking a bikini on Instagram this week. In the snapshot, Kim’s backside is front and center along with her peach Kimoji perfume, which rests on her hip. “Kimoji fragrances available now,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

In the snapshot, Kim is wearing a light pink bikini as she rests on a paddle board in the water. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kardashian has used a sexy snapshot to promote the perfume line. Earlier this week, Kim posed with all of her perfume bottles as she sat on her kitchen counter wearing nothing but lingerie. “Kimoji peach, cherry & vibes fragrances are available now,” she wrote in the caption.

Kim Kardashian is marketing the new products herself by posting on her own social media accounts about them, as well as sending them to her celebrity friends to rave about. She also took them to Beautycon last weekend along with her daughter, North West.

Meanwhile, Kim’s racy new photos come after she revealed that she doesn’t really like to take selfies anymore. The reality star used to be the queen of selfies, even releasing an entire book of her own photos, but now she says she’s changed her mind about being on her phone so often.

“You know, I don’t take selfies anymore, I don’t really like them that much. It’s not all about, like, sitting there taking selfies. I just would like to live in real time a little bit more. I don’t mind pictures, but I’m just not on my phone the way that I used to be,” Kardashian previously stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently posted a throwback photo of herself from 2007. Fans immediately began to comment on the picture, shading the reality star for drastically changing her looks with plastic surgery, Botox, and fillers. “Go back to the old Kim. You’re natural beauty was glowing,” one fan commented.

In the caption of the photograph, Kim Kardashian revealed that the picture was taken before she knew what hair extensions and fake eyelashes were.