‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 19: Steffy Moans About Hope, Sally Advises Emma [Video]

New B&B spoiler preview video shows that Hope is really getting to Steffy.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 19 tease that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is not as tough as she would like to appear as she confides in Liam (Scott Clifton). Sally (Courtney Hope) will give Emma (Nia Sioux) some solid advice, while Bill (Don Diamont) gloats at his good fortune. The new B&B preview video shows that Forrester Creations is preparing for the Hope For The Future fashion show.

It seems as if the interaction with Zoe (Kiara Barnes) has had an impact on Emma. Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that after discovering that Zoe was the stalker, Xander (Adain Bradley) told her to get a flight to London immediately. Later, he and Emma discussed the situation and he apologized profusely. She told him that he wasn’t to blame for his ex’s actions. However, she was insecure enough to want him to assure her. Inquisitr reported that Xander told her he had a future with her.

However, the B&B preview video shows that she and Sally will also discuss Zoe. It seems as if Emma may be jealous of Zoe and talks to Sally about it who gives her some well-meaning advice.

“Don’t make the mistake of being jealous of her.”

Do you think Emma is in danger? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/A375HTLYrG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 17, 2018

Steffy also seems rather bummed out. Not only has she just had a baby, but her supposed fiancé got his ex-fiancée pregnant and is now trying to decide who he wants to spend the rest of his life with. To top it off, Hope is at the pinnacle of her career and everyone is running around to her bidding trying to sort out the last minute preparations for the HTFT relaunch. It seems as if Steffy is not feeling particularly enthused about all the support that Hope will be getting.

“Hope’s gonna have a lot of support at the fashion show.”

Bill pays a surprise visit to Steffy and, for once, gives her something to be thankful for. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/8hEPtO8Oh8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 3, 2018

Bill cannot believe his luck and brimming over excitement at the news of Hope’s pregnancy. Now Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that it is not so much the fact that he is gaining another grandchild that thrills him, but it is more the fact that Liam got Hope pregnant. Spoilers tease that in his mind this gives him a license to pursue Steffy again. Thursday’s episode will feature an effervescent Bill telling Justin (Aaron D. Spears) about the new addition to the Spencer family. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

“It’s so good, it deserves a drum roll … Hope’s pregnant!”