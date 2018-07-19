Farrah Abraham’s Beloved Dog Dies As She Makes Plans To ‘Stuff him’ and ‘Put Him On A Shelf’

Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, are dealing with the sad passing of their beloved dog, Blue, this week. The former Teen Mom OG star revealed that she lost her dog, and that she plans to have him taxidermist “stuff” him so that she can keep him with her.

According to a July 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham revealed the sad story behind her dog Blue’s death, and how heartbroken both she and her daughter, Sophia, are about his passing. The Teen Mom even posted a video via her Instagram account about the sad death.

“Tonight, we lost a best friend, a little brother to my daughter, & most adorable Pomeranian BLUE,” she captioned the video, which was posted on Wednesday. “I remember like yesterday bringing him home to Sophia from Florida and having Blue in our lives for 5 years now brought such a sense of love, support, relief, joy, fun & so much more I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life … I’m very proud of Sophia saying her good byes and loving her best friend and little brother so much,” Abraham stated.

Farrah Abraham also revealed her plans for Blue’s body. “I always said if he ever passed I would stuff him and put him on my shelf so I hope for our memory of our best friend BLUE to be brought back home again soon thanks to pet taxidermy,” the Teen Mom revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this year after she refused to give up her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. Recently, Farrah’s co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra spoke out about MTV’s decision to give Abraham the boot during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

Lowell revealed that she believes it was the right decision to let Abraham go since her career in the adult entertainment industry didn’t line up with the message that Teen Mom OG was trying to convey to viewers.

Meanwhile, Baltierra claimed that Farrah Abraham being fired was “awesome,” and that she wasn’t as focused on educating people through the show as some of the other cast members. In addition, Tyler claims that Farrah was “not a nice person to be around,” which has been a complaint of the Teen Mom cast for many years now.

Since being fired from Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham has also been dealing with legal issues as she was arrested in June for allegedly hitting a staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She has been charged with the crime, but maintains her innocence.