Stormy Daniels Caught On Video Telling Arresting Officer ‘No One Told Me’ About Ohio’s Strip Club Laws

The body-cam video of the arrest was released this week.

Stormy Daniels told the police officer arresting her that no one had warned her about Ohio’s strip club laws before a performance that got her taken to the clink earlier this month.

As ABC News reports, the Columbus, Ohio Police Department on Thursday released body-camera footage from the adult film star’s arrest. The footage shows the 39-year-old Daniels (real name: Stephanie Marie Clifford) being cooperative with officers as her bodyguards stood nearby. One of her bodyguards asked if he could ride with Stormy in the police van to the station; he was denied.

The otherwise mundane video shows simple police procedure. Other than Stormy protesting that she wasn’t aware of the law that got her into trouble in the first place (more on that in a few paragraphs), neither Daniels nor the other two women arrested with her that day – Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters – resisted or argued.

Early in the morning of July 11, Daniels was arrested for breaking an Ohio law that forbids “regular performers” in a sexually-oriented business from touching, or being touched by, anyone who is not a “close relative.” Daniels allegedly touched the buttocks of a female undercover officer during her performance, according to Fox News.

Depending on whom you ask, Stormy was either the victim of a politically-motivated publicity stunt, or was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Columbus police had been staking out Sirens, the strip club where Daniels was performing, for some time prior to Daniels’ arrest, apparently looking for performers who violated the “no touching” rule. Stormy and the other two women, Ms. Panda and Ms. Walters, allegedly violated that rule. However, charges were dropped against Daniels due to a technicality: she was not a “regular performer” at the club but was instead a guest performer. It’s not clear if the other two performers arrested that morning were also guest performers.

However, Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, says that his client was caught up in a politically-motivated “set up.” He points out that several of the police involved in her arrest that night have posted Trump-supporting memes on their Facebook pages. Daniels allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump, and she’s suing him.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs would also like to know if Daniels’ arrest was politically-motivated. As reported by the Inquisitr, Jacobs has promised an investigation into whether the officers’ actions that day were simply the result of being overzealous, or if they were targeting Daniels.