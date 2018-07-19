Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie Fulfill Very Different Roles In The Royal Family

Although Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may not exactly be the first members of the royal family to come to mind when brought up, they aren’t completely forgotten either.

Aside from being eighth and ninth in line for the throne, respectively, the two princesses have notably been in attendance at quite a few royal engagements recently, from attending the Royal Ascot to the Trooping the Colour ceremony, and even a certain royal wedding, it appears the two aren’t completely removed from the daily goings-on of the royals.

However, for Eugenie at least, the spotlight will only increase as she is the next member of the family to be wed. After establishing that she will marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October, the princess made headlines and had fans of the family eagerly awaiting to see what the next lavish royal reception will be like.

The princess will reportedly marry Brooksbank on October 12 in a ceremony that will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. On top of this, as an ode to the actions taken by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day, the couple has also announced that they plan to invite 1,200 members of the public onto the castle grounds to share the festivities as well.

Despite all of this, the question remains as to why Princess Eugenie is notably in attendance at a higher amount of royal engagements than her sister, Beatrice, but the answer is really quite logical.

StarMax / AP Images

According to Bustle, neither princess is a “working royal,” says royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. As reported by i News, the sisters “do not carry out royal duties, receive money from the taxpayer or have publicly-funded police protection.” So they don’t, in fact, have official royal engagements like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for instance. So basically this means that if the public is catching more glimpses of Eugenie in attendance at royal functions, then, it’s not because she’s been royally promoted, it is more so because of her own accord. So why is Beatrice so much farther removed from the daily activities of the royal family?

According to Fitzwilliams, Beatrice is vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, a business tech company in New York. To corroborate this, she is even listed on the company’s website, as well as having a functioning LinkedIn page that identifies her as such too.

On top of this, Beatrice maintains her main residence currently in New York, which would make commuting to and from royal events a hectic endeavor on top of her working schedule as well. Contrary to this, Eugenie maintains an art gallery in London which allows her the close proximity to all royal events, thus allowing for her more frequent attendance.