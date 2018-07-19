Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Reportedly ‘Fine’ After His Harsh Instagram Comment

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, are said to be doing just fine despite some drama via Instagram this week.

According to a July 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself wearing a floral thong bikini, and Younes Bendjima seemingly didn’t care for the snapshot. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he commented on the photograph.

Fans immediately began to speculate that Kourtney and Younes could be on the rocks, and that Bendjima was angry and/or jealous that his girlfriend was choosing to post such racy photos of herself online for all to see.

However, sources are now telling the magazine that everything is “fine” between Kourtney and Younes, and that Bendjima was joking when he posted the comment, that came off as harsh to a lot of Kardashian’s Instagram followers.

“It was him trying to make a joke, and it wasn’t perceived well on Instagram,” an insider revealed. “He doesn’t realize that making a joke could be perceived as something totally different or negative. They’re fine. Everything is fine with their relationship. Kourtney has posted a lot of racy photos. Younes has liked them all in the past,” the source continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, other sources told a different story, revealing that Kourtney Kardashian was “frustrated” by Younes Bendjima’s comment and that her posting racy photos of herself makes him “uncomfortable and upset.”

“Kourtney doesn’t appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She’s frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn’t going to stop doing what she’s doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it,” an insider told E! Online.

“Kourtney has explained its part of her job and it’s not going to change. But it still makes him uncomfortable and upset. He overreacted and put up a comment without thinking it through. Then he realized what he did made it even worse. He was just not thinking in the moment and got emotional,” the source added.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima took a three-week vacation to Italy together. The couple showed off some major PDA and even spent a ton of time with Kourtney’s three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three. The couple looked to be happy together while on their romantic getaway. However, being separated is likely hard for them as they try to maintain their relationship.