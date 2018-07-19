Teenagers Sought For Brutal Beating Of 72-Year-Old Man In Berkeley

A 72-year-old man was beaten and left with serious injuries, and security video of the incident showed the young men who did it, reports SFGate. It happened in the wee hours of July 6 when the older gentleman was seen walking on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between University Avenue and Addison Street as he was attacked from behind by what looks to be around six to eight young men, according to the Berkeley Police Department. It was a blow to the back of the head that caused him to fall, which then led to the others kicking him repeatedly. The whole ordeal left the older man in terrible shape, practically unable to even crawl across the sidewalk.

“The suspects were strangers to the victim, we don’t have a motive for the attack,” said Officer Byron White, public information officer for the police department, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. “As far as we can tell the victim was simply walking home when he was approached from behind and attacked. There was no conversation, no property demanded.”

The attackers appear to be in their late teens to early 20s. After they took off, one stayed behind in order to give one last swift kick to the man’s torso region, as seen in the security footage.

The man eventually was able to pull himself up enough to crawl on his hands and knees and eventually grabbing onto a fence helped him the rest of the way up. Once he did that, he was able to steady himself enough to call the police for help. He was eventually transported to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

“Police described the car the young men fled in as possibly a Nissan Quest, or some kind of newer model silver or white minivan. Anyone with information can reach the Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741,” reports the SFGate. It is their hope that people will view the security video and that someone will be able to recognize one of the young men — perhaps from the way they walk or a piece of clothing or perhaps even the car that was used and then come forward with that information.

Considering how random the crime seemed to be, and with a lack of motivation to point them in any direction, the police need as much help as they can get to catch these young men so they can be charged for what they have done to the older gentleman.