Rita Ora Shows Off Washboard Abs In Sexy Bikini

One word: flawless.

With abs like that, nobody can blame Rita Ora for basically living her life in a bikini.

Once again, the songstress took to her famed Instagram account to share a bikini-clad photo with her nearly 14 million Instagram followers. It’s just another day and another destination for the world-traveler. This time, Ora is in Barcelona, Spain, where she appears to be having an amazing time, soaking up some rays on the bow of the boat.

In the picture-perfect image, Ora sports a blue bikini with a white circled pattern. The 27-year-old pairs her chic bikini with a long, kimono that shows the same pattern. In the snapshot, Ora holds her hands over her head as her coverup flaps in the wind. Rita’s amazing bikini body is front and center in the photo and fans are treated to a view of Ora’s washboard abs and toned legs. To finish off her seaside look, Ora dons a pair of purple reflective sunglasses as she wears her short blonde locks down and curly.

Within just one hour of the post going live on Ora’s page, it has already gained a ton of attention among her followers, earning the singer over 117,000 likes as well as 600 plus comments. A ton of fans simply used the flame emoji to comment on Ora’s sexy picture while countless other fans chimed in to gush over how beautiful she is. A few other fans confessed that they look forward to seeing Ora perform this coming weekend in Barcelona.

You better GO OFF! ???? A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

“Ur body is everything.”

“That body tho. LYSM,” one more chimed in.

“Happy to have you here in Barcelona! Looking forward to see you on Saturday at the festival!! Love you,” another fan wrote.

Just last week, Ora was at it again, showing off her flawless body to fans but instead of a bikini, she wowed fans by rocking a a lacy red number and bright red lipstick as part of her partnership with Rimmel London. As the Inquisitr reported, the 27-year-old shared two sexy shots with fans, both while posing against a brick wall… and like her current photo, she looks absolutely stunning.

It’s no secret that Ora is in amazing shape and she recently opened up to Shape on how she keeps her body looking so good.

“With the plan I’m on, you can eat quite a bit as long as you exercise. In the morning, I have two boiled eggs, asparagus, and half a cup of muesli with almond milk. For lunch, I have chicken or fish with vegetables, and for dinner, I have six to eight ounces of fish with vegetables and half a potato. Plus snacks. I don’t eat bread or sugar. But I’m not starving myself. I used to be like, ‘I’m not eating!’ Eating isn’t the problem, though. It’s about what your body needs, and everyone’s body is different,” Ora dished.

For workouts, Ora does circuit training and says that she also focuses on squats and weight lifting to keep her body looking fab. Obviously, it’s working like a charm.