Kristin Chenoweth Reacts To Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Engagement On ‘WWHL’

What does the actress think of the couple's plans to take the next step?

Kristin Chenoweth spoke out about the news of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement during last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

While discussing the recent milestone for the longtime Vanderpump Rules couple with host Andy Cohen, the actress said that she was happy to see Taylor move past his previous mistakes and prepare to marry his dedicated girlfriend.

“I feel like Jax, because he lost his dad… Of course, you know, we are only seeing part of it. So, I’m just making a guess but I feel like I sensed on the reunion show that he really had a come-to-Jessus moment,” she said. “You know, in Oklahoma we know what that means right?”

Although some have felt that Taylor and Cartwright jumped the gun on their engagement, which came just one year after he admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers, Chenoweth had nothing negative to say about the news and told Cohen it is a “good thing.”

“Brittany’s family really loves him and I want to see Jax do well,” she said. “And she’s so cute that Brittany, isn’t she so cute?”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got engaged in early June at Neptune’s Net restaurant and quickly announced their exciting news to their fans and followers on Instagram with a series of photos taken at the Malibu staple.

The ups and downs of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship have been chronicled for the past few seasons of Vanderpump Rules and when the show returns for its upcoming seventh season, fans will watch as Taylor pops the question at their favorite restaurant with a huge diamond ring.

While Taylor and Cartwright’s co-stars have been critical about their relationship in the past, everyone appeared to be quite happy during a post-engagement part at their West Hollywood home last month, which was also filmed for Season 7, and many shared congratulatory messages on their social media pages.

Earlier this week, Taylor and Cartwright spoke to The Daily Dish about their future wedding plans and Cartwright revealed that they would be tying the knot next summer. She didn’t, however, reveal the exact date they would get married.

Aldo during the interview, Taylor confirmed he had been granted with permission to marry Cartwright.

“I did. I talked to [her dad] a long time ago. I asked [both parents] actually,” he explained.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.