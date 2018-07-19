Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Dreams’ About Joe Biden

Although it has been under two years since Donald Trump took the office of the president, speculations surrounding his 2020 re-election adversary have been swirling around the political sphere since practically the day of his inauguration. However, it appears that Trump now mentally has it all worked out.

With rumors of an eclectic list of people at one point or another nodding toward potential presidential runs in 2020, including but not limited to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, and even Mark Cuban, the stage for the next presidential election sure seems like it will be filled with some interesting characters and even more interesting moments.

However, despite these iconic celebrity names, there have been equally as many iconic names in the political world have hinted at wanting to have a go at Trump, including but not limited to his former campaign adversary Hillary Clinton as well as former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I dream about Biden,” Donald Trump said to CBS News on Thursday in response to a question about his preferred Democratic challenger in the 2020 presidential election, stating his intention to not only beat the former vice president in a physical sense but in a political one as well.

For those who do not remember, Biden gave a speech in March of 2018 at the University of Miami, where he said, in regards to Trump, that “a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.'”

He then added, “if we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

President Trump tells @CBSEveningNews' @jeffglor that Joe Biden would be a "dream" opponent in the 2020 presidential election: “Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap.” https://t.co/PUwKfDZtES pic.twitter.com/MmvyiLUWGT — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 19, 2018

Trump’s response was, of course, to call Biden weak and denounce his physical ability, saying how quickly he would “go down” in a fight. Regardless, it appears that Trump’s biggest wish of the former high ranking government official is to beat him in an election.

The president then went on to say in the CBS interview that, on top of this, President Obama took Biden “out of the garbage heap and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.”

When questioned if he thought that the former vice president would have a chance against him, Trump responded “President Obama took him, made him vice president and he was fine. But you go back and look at how he succeeded in running, when he ran two or three times, I don’t think he ever break — broke one. He was at the one or less level, 1 percent or less level.”