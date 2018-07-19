Trump And Putin Merged As One Person On Time Magazine Cover

After Trump’s highly-publicized Helsinki humiliation, Time magazine appears to be pouring salt in the wound

The cover of Time Magazine’s July issue is a controversial one, to be sure. Just days after a meeting with Putin in what many feel was Trump’s biggest presidential faux pas, Time is digging in even harder, going quite literal with the perceived blurred lines between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As reported by CNN, the face of Donald Trump has been overlain onto the face of Vladimir Putin, resulting in an effect where one may have trouble differentiating either face of the two world leaders.

The Time cover is an image created by visual artist Nancy Burson.

As of the time of this writing Donald Trump has not responded to the magazine cover via his usual method of twitter, nor has he responded in any other way. Typically such a brazen implication by such a ubiquitous magazine does attract the attention of the president, often resulting in angry tweets being sent out.

Time magazine merges Trump and Putin on latest cover: https://t.co/kQi3ZDyP5c pic.twitter.com/WYVlgHaWro — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2018

Trump currently appears to be in serious damage control mode aftsd American citizens are in an escalating uproar over Trump’s heavily criticized meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. As Trump’s deeply unpopular immigration policies were just beginning to take a back seat to 12 new indictmentns against Russian military officials by Bob Mueller in regard to the ongoing Russian probe.

Trump’s inability to hold Russia accountable for their meddling in the U.S. presidential election was a move seen by many Americans as further evidence of collusion. Moreover, Donald Trump is getting significantly criticized not only from members of the left, but members of the right as well.

Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina took the president to task via twitter over Trump’s apparent inability or decision not to hold Russian operatives accountable.

Missed opportunity by President Trump to firmly hold Russia accountable for 2016 meddling and deliver a strong warning regarding future elections. This answer by President Trump will be seen by Russia as a sign of weakness and create far more problems than it solves. It is imperative that Congress hold hearings on the extent and scope of any cooperation with Russia in Syria regarding Iran’s presence.

Lindsay Graham wasn’t the only vocal critic of Trump who was coming from the right. Paul Ryan also expressed some displeased words for Donald Trunp in regards to the Putin meeting.

Trump recently walked back some of the statements he made with regard to Putin’s role in the 2016 presidential election, sparking even further outrage that the president is ultimately just saying what he believes people want to hear.