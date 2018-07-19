Tiffany Trump & Marla Maples Take London With Secret Service In Tow

The ladies played tourists during the day and hit up the popular Mayfair and Soho areas at night.

First daughter, Tiffany Trump, and her mother Marla Maples appear to be having a grand old time on their trip to London.

The mother/ daughter duo touched down in London on Wednesday and wasted no time exploring their surroundings. According to the Daily Mail, the pair hit the popular Mayfair and Soho areas on Wednesday evening and both looked dressed to impress. Trump could be seen surrounded by her security detail as she took a page out of half-sister Ivanka Trump’s book, donning a fashion-forward outfit.

On the top, Tiffany sported a sheer black top that left little to the imagination, showing off her bra through the long-sleeved number. She wore the top tucked into a pair of powder blue pants that hit just above her ankle. The Georgetown student completed her chic ensemble with a pair of black pumps. In many of the photos, Trump could also be seen carrying the powder blue top of her blazer set draped just over her arm. As usual, Trump wore her long, blonde locks down and wore minimal makeup with just a bit of eyeshadow and some lipgloss.

Maples, on the other hand, looked equally as chic as her daughter. The 54-year-old wore her blonde hair down and sported black eye makeup. Marla showed off her tanned and toned figure in a black jumpsuit that ties at the waist. Like her daughter, Maples also wore a pair of black pumps and held a black sequined blazer in her hand in many of the photos.

The not so secret service: Tiffany Trump grabs the hand of her security detail to help her cross the street in London https://t.co/Yu9vDAzPtX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 19, 2018

After the pair hit up Soho, they continued the evening at a Latin American bar. The ladies spent a few hours in the bar, only to emerge in the wee hours of the morning, exiting the bar with big smiles on their faces. Earlier in the day, Tiffany took to her Instagram account to share a few videos from her time across the pond.

In the first video, Trump dons a pair of aviators and a black top as she tells fans that she is in London. She then pans the camera to give her followers a view of a ferris wheel and big body of water. It appears to be a dreary day as clouds fill the sky. The next of the two videos from her Instagram story show the 24-year-old and a blonde friend enjoying their time at a club in London. In both videos, Maples is nowhere to be seen.

Trump has yet to post a photo from her trip to her actual Instagram feed, with her last photo post coming over a week ago.