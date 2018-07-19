Gwen Stefani’s Vegas Show Tickets Are Selling Despite Reports To The Contrary

Despite reports, Gwen's tickets are selling well in Las Vegas.

Despite recent reports suggesting that Gwen Stefani is struggling to sell tickets to her “Just A Girl” Las Vegas residency shows, Gossip Cop is reporting that the pop star’s show is actually a big success with tickets flying out the door for her shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The debunking came after Star Magazine alleged that Gwen had supposedly been struggling to sell tickets to her shows in Sin City since she kicked off the gigs in June.

A supposed source alleged that Stefani had “thousands of tickets” still on sale for concerts that are set to take place in just a few days’ time, while another claimed that a ticket website was supposedly “dumping them at a 75 percent discount” to try and get fans through the door to see her show.

The outlet then went on to allege that Stefani had even urged her boyfriend Blake Shelton to try and get her gig back as a coach on The Voice after she left the show following Season 12 last year. As Inquisitr previously confirmed, Blake will be joined by Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson on the upcoming season.

But despite the report suggesting ticket sales have been pretty lackluster, Gossip Cop is now shutting down all the speculation.

A spokesperson for the Zappos Theater hit back at the allegations to the site, noting that tickets have actually been selling well for Stefani’s concerts.

“The reaction to Gwen Stefani’s ‘Just A Girl’ residency has been nothing short of overwhelming. From the sold-out opening night onward, Gwen, Caesars Entertainment, and Live Nation are all elated,” the spokesperson said of the reaction to Gwen’s residency.

“Not only have ticket sales wildly surpassed everyone’s expectations, but most importantly the critical acclaim for Gwen’s biggest creative undertaking to date has blown everyone away,” they then added.

Las Vegas Review-Journal also dispelled the claims of poor ticket sales for Gwen in Vegas, noting that Stefani’s shows have recently hit up to 90 percent capacity.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Stefani seems to have been having a pretty great time in Vegas so far.

During the opening night of her gigs last month, Gwen shared a sweet on-stage moment with Blake as he watched on from the crowd. She even admitted that she was living out her “fantasy” by performing wearing a cowgirl costume in front of her country singer boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Stefani also revealed that she was loving following in the footsteps of fellow Las Vegas performer Jennifer Lopez.

“I’ve always looked up to Jennifer,” Gwen told Closer Magazine, per Music-News.com. “[Her Las Vegas show] was incredible, and she works so hard. I admire her a lot, she was breathtaking on stage.”

“When you see her up close, it’s like, ‘You are so gorgeous!'” Stefani then continued of her admiration for JLo.

Gwen then added that one of the biggest draws of performing in Sin City is being in one place for her three children.

“I love being with my children. I have three kids and it’s a big deal!” the former The Voice coach said of her family life, admitting that she’s barely toured over the past decade because she was more focused on her family and being around her kids, 12-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 4-year-old Apollo.

“[Performing] takes so much out of me as far as being able to focus on the rest of my life with the kids,” Gwen then added of the difficulties of being out on the road in different cities.

Stefani currently has shows scheduled as part of her “Just A Girl” residency in Las Vegas up until March 2019.