Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Split Rumors Surface Days After GQ Photos Released

The gushing love that exists between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have just been the topic of a GQ magazine cover story, but it’s possible that Kylie and her baby daddy are headed for a split. While the couple is looking extra hot in front of the camera, when the film stops rolling they are fighting like cats and dogs, and that they had an epic spat in New York City on July 18.

In their interview with GQ, Jenner was starry-eyed recalling the days when the couple first started flirting and Jenner was talking to Scott at Coachella when she knew she wanted to be with him. It was like magic the day she jumped on his bus to head out on tour with him. She said they “rode off into the sunset,” and so began a beautiful relationship. From there, it was only a few weeks until Jenner was pregnant with their baby, Stormi Webster. Jenner then told GQ about how Scott likes to keep their relationship quiet and private and how they do little things for each other to keep the love flame burning hot.

“I know he doesn’t like the attention. That’s why we keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his thing. I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours. Cause we were fighting, and I was like, ‘I just need to go.”

Despite that, sources reported to Radar Online that at dinner last night in New York City, the couple only stayed in the restaurant, Carbone, for 45 minutes before leaving abruptly. It wasn’t even 10 p.m. when the couple took off, and they weren’t heading to any of the hot-spots, they were going back to their hotel. No one knows what happened behind closed doors, but one witness was able to provide some details of Scott when he emerged from their room a short time after entering it carrying a backpack and all of his clothes.

“He seemed angry and was walking really fast. It was super abrupt, their bodyguards didn’t even notice and when they figured it out, had to chase after him! It definitely looked like Kylie kicked Travis out!”

In another interview obtained by Radar Online, someone very close to Kylie Jenner had said she isn’t sure Jenner wants to be with Scott long-haul, citing him as being overbearing and controlling. She said that it looked like things were too intense for Scott as well, and he isn’t handling being a Kardashian boyfriend well.