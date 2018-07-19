Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Split Due To Fighting Over Starting A Family, Per ‘Daily Mail’

It looks like the on-again/off-again romance and sometimes engagement of music superstar Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth is being switched back to the off position again — this time reportedly because the couple can’t agree on when to start a family, reports Daily Mail. This bumpy relationship began back in 2009 when the two met on the set of The Last Song, the Nicholas Sparks film in which they both starred. Their first engagement happened in 2012, but it ended a year later. The pair reunited in 2016, but it looks like it’s over once again.

“A source told OK! Australia on Thursday that the Hollywood power couple could not agree on when they should have children. The insider claimed Hunger Games star Liam, 28, was eager to settle down and become a dad but Miley, 25, isn’t yet ready,” reports Daily Mail.

They went on to say that the couple hasn’t been getting along recently, with Hemsworth disappointed that Cyrus keeps delaying their wedding planning. The timing he wanted in starting a family wasn’t something she was ready to do.

The insider added, “[She] didn’t really want to get married. It’s something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. [His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.”

#spicy A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:13am PST

Oddly enough, there were rumors that the pair married in secret back in March, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

“An insider said, ‘They’ve actually done the deed for real this time! Miley and Liam recently had a secret wedding at her Malibu mansion.'”

There was never any firm confirmation that the wedding took place, and there had been plenty of previous rumors that the two wed in secret. Cyrus likes to surprise fans so you just never know.

Recently, Cyrus wiped clean her Instagram of all pictures and videos as well as profile banners that she’d uploaded to it, causing fans to wonder what’s going on. While it could mean she wants a clean slate in a post-Hemsworth world, fans are guessing that she did it to draw attention as she gets ready to announce something big, reports Narcity.

“[Fans] even started a ‘#MileyIsComing’ hashtag to tweet their excitement for what the pop star has in store.”

They are also referring to Cyrus’s mystery project as “M7” as in her seventh studio album. Whether or not that’s the explanation for her going dark on Instagram remains to be seen.