Kate Hudson Shows Off Huge Baby Bump While Out With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Pregnant Kate put her baby bump on display while out with her husband.

Pregnant Kate Hudson was showing off her growing baby bump while stepping out with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa this week. The actress, who showed off her middle in several bikinis during a vacation to Greece last month, was photographed by Daily Mail with her bump on display as the couple spent some time together in the city of Aspen, Colorado.

The outlet shared new candid photos of the Almost Famous actress and her boyfriend out and about together on July 18 where Kate was sporting a strappy blue summer dress that perfectly showed off her growing baby bump to the world.

The candid photos shared by the site showed Hudson opting to cover up her bump a little more in other snaps as she attempted to hold together the light blue shirt she was wearing over her dress to cover her growing middle.

Hudson opted to keep things casual while doing a little shopping with Danny, sporting flipflops and dark sunglasses perched on her head. The star also appeared to be going barefaced and makeup free as she spent some time with her man ahead of the couple welcoming their first child into the world – a baby girl – later this year.

Kate Hudson flaunts her baby bump in a blue ensemble as she steps out with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa https://t.co/l0TvV0zjeK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 19, 2018

As Inquisitr previously shared, Kate flaunted her bump while in Europe with her family last month.

Hudson showed off her bare baby bump in several bikinis while in Greece with Danny and her family members, including mom Goldie Hawn and her brother Oliver Hudson.

Inquisitr also shared that the actress put her bump on display again as she celebrated the Fourth of July with her family.

Kate – who is already a mom to two boys – spoke out about her pregnancy in a recent interview with People where she confessed that she’s been feeling a lot sicker this time around than she did with her first two pregnancies. The star put her newfound sickness down to expecting a girl for the first time.

Hudson told the site at the time that she’s now looking forward to “balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house” with a little girl.

Kate then revealed how she’s attempting to stay fit while pregnant.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“I’m doing a lot of walking, I’m doing some amazing prenatal yoga that I’m loving, which I’ve never done with my pregnancies,” the actress then continued. “So this is a first and it’s been amazing, but slow and steady.”

As Inquisitr confirmed, Kate and Danny surprised fans with the news that they’re expecting a baby girl on Instagram in April by giving fans a peek at their gender reveal with a sweet video posted to the social media site.