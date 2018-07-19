Heather Locklear’s Boyfriend, Chris Heisser, Avoids Jail Time With Guilty Plea To DUI Charge

Heather Locklear’s boyfriend won’t be spending any time in jail following his recent DUI arrest. Locklear’s man, Chris Heisser, has entered a guilty plea to his one count of driving under the influence during an incident in February, according to Page Six. The 56-year-old boyfriend of the former Melrose Place star also admitted to driving while having a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or more, but that charge was dismissed as part of his plea.

As reported by The Blast, Heisser’s guilty plea lets him off the hook for jail time, and he was instead sentenced to 36 months probation and fined $2,377. Heisser, who was Locklear’s high school sweetheart before they rekindled their romance four decades later, is also required to complete a nine-month DUI program.

Chris Heisser was arrested in February after officers pulled him over for driving his Mercedes too slow on the 101 Freeway. Heather Locklear’s boyfriend was arrested after a breathalyzer test showed him over the legal alcohol limit. His arrest came hours after Locklear was arrested for allegedly assaulting him.

When officers turned up to investigate the alleged assault against Heisser, Locklear was reportedly uncooperative and physically abusive to police. The once beloved actress attacked several deputies called to the scene, a Ventura County spokesperson told Us Weekly.

“During the officer’s investigation Locklear was uncooperative and agitated, she was not only verbally uncooperative but physically abusive to officers. She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested, there was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend.”

Heather Locklear was charged with a felony of domestic violence and three counts of battery against an officer. In June, the onetime Dynasty darling was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and an emergency worker after a family member called 911 about a disturbance at her California home. When authorities arrived at the residence, an “intoxicated” Locklear was reportedly “very, very uncooperative” and allegedly kicked an EMT as she was being placed on a gurney.

With all of the personal woes between the Locklear and Heisser over the past six months, insiders thought the relationship would not survive. But the troubled twosome was reportedly spotted together just one month ago looking as though they were in love.

Now, of course, all bets are off. While Heisser deals with his probation and mandatory DUI program, Locklear has reportedly checked into a long-term treatment program for mental health and other issues, so their relationship will have to be long distance for now.