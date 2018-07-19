‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Admits She’s ‘Cautious’ And ‘Guarded’ After Reconciling With Tamra Judge

Vicki Gunvalson isn't completely sure that she can trust Tamra Barney quite yet.

Vicki Gunvalson’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, told press she was cautious about her reunion with Gunvalson and now, Gunvalson has admitted to the same feelings.

During an interview with TooFab on July 16, Gunvalson said that she hasn’t exactly jumped back into her friendship with Judge head first. Instead, she’s taking things slow as she continues to get reacquainted with her former best friend.

“I’m very cautious as well,” Gunvalson said. “Once you’ve been so hurt by each other, there’s only one way to go back into it — to be cautious, to be guarded and really to have learned from our mistakes that we both did.”

According to Gunvalson, both she and Judge have owned their past mistakes and feel that it is best that they remain cautious so that they don’t slip back into the past patterns they’ve found themselves involved with. As she explained, if she and Judge were to go full-steam back into the relationship they once had, they could end up hurting one another again.

As fans saw during last year’s Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion special, Gunvalson and Judge, along with Shannon Beador, made amends with one another after years of feuding and planned to do their best to get their relationships to healthy places as they filmed Season 13.

During filming on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, spent tons of time together and seemed to enjoy getting to know one another once again. Judge even put her two cents into Gunvalson’s relationship with boyfriend Steve Lodge, encouraging him to step up and propose to her co-star.

Gunvalson’s relationship with Lodge began in 2016 after she split from Brooks Ayers months prior and has continued ever since. That said, Gunvalson doesn’t appear to be engaged quite yet and in the trailer for Season 13, Lodge doesn’t seem to be ready to take that step. As fans may have seen, Lodge gets up and storms out of a lunch date between himself, Gunvalson, and Judge, after Judge begins to pressure him to get married.

While the issue seemed to become a point of contention between Gunvalson and Lodge, she confirmed earlier this week that she and Lodge are still together.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.