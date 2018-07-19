‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Inconsolable As Ex-Husband’s Restraining Order Is About To Expire

On last night’s episode of her hit show, the Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel appeared to be incredibly upset and for a valid reason.

According to Radar Online, Frankel suffered what was thought to be a panic attack as she and the New York City ladies headed to Colombia for a getaway. The reality star broke down in tears as she confessed to her pal and fellow Housewife, Dorinda Medley, that her ex-husband’s, Jason Hoppy, restraining order was about to expire.

“I’m so stressed out it’s beyond belief. The restraining order is up in a month. I’m panicked about the restraining order being up.”

“I’m trying to raise my daughter. There’s so much going on. I’m going to explode,” Frankel went on to say.

The meltdown happened just before the ladies were about to go on a shopping trip. Frankel told her pals that she was having a panic attack and didn’t think she would be able to go with them as she sobbed and appeared to be inconsolable. Frankel then went on to say that she is under so much stress and told the girls that she doesn’t want to go back to the life that she used to have.

“I don’t want to go back to the life I had. I don’t want to be tortured,” she said.

As fans of Bethenny know, it has been a rough road for the Skinny Girl founder after she and her husband, Jason Hoppy, announced they were splitting up after just three years of marriage in 2012. The divorce was a long and drawn out process and according to People, it wasn’t even finalized until 2016. Then, in January of 2017, Hoppy was arrested for stalking and harassing Bethenny at their daughter’s school. Hoppy also sent a slew of threatening emails to Frankel prior to the incident at school.

The reality star was granted a restraining order and under the terms, Hoppy was not allowed to contact Frankel or come near her home or her place of business. The order was extended again in October for another six months. This was after a plea deal was reached and according to People, if Hoppy adhered to the rules of Bethenny’s order of protection for six months, the order would be lifted.

The most recent episode of RHONY was filmed in February and Frankel was due back in court with her ex in March. During the episode, Frankel also got into a heated war of words with frenemy Carole Radziwill and later told Tinsley Mortimer that she’s upset that she and Carole don’t have the same relationship as they used to have.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff going on with my custody case. I’m here with someone who I used to be very close with who I’m not close with anymore so that’s more tension and makes me feel more awkward. I just feel trapped inside,” she confessed.

Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.